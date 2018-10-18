Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants ease past Puneri Paltan

After the teams were neck and neck at half time, Gujarat Fortunegiants produced a stunning second half to beat Puneri Paltan 34-28 in Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday. Ajay Kumar was the hero for Gujarat scoring six crucial points after coming in as a substitute. Sachin too was superb winning 12 important points for his team in what could prove to be a pivotal win. It was a poor effort from Pune, who were let down by their defence scoring just seven points throughout the game. Nitin Tomar earned 13 points but spent most of the second half on the bench after being eliminated.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started strongly as they led 4-0 after two minutes with Prapanjan getting two raid points. Nitin Tomar singlehandedly got Puneri Paltan back in the contest with three quick points. Tomar then came up with a super raid in the fifth minute to give Pune 7-5 lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants forced a super tackle in the 14th minute to lead 12-11. Both teams were locked in an intense battle and traded raid and tackle points. There was very little to separate both of them at the end of the first half as they were tied at 15-15. Nitin Tomar was in exceptional form as he picked up 11 raid points. Such was his impact that no other Pune raider managed to get even a single raid point.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya came up with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute to give Pune 17-15 lead. The second half saw Gujarat Fortunegiants take control of the match as they kept Nitin Tomar quiet for almost 15 minutes. Sachin was doing the bulk of scoring for Gujarat Fortunegiants with tackle and raid points.

Ajay Kumar made a successful raid in the 30th minute to level the match at 20-20 for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat inflicted an all out in the 33rd minute to lead 25-20. Ajay Kumar came up with a brilliant super raid in the 35th minute to give Gujarat 30-22 lead.

Nitin Tomar scored with a quick raid for Puneri Paltan as they cut the deficit to seven points in the 36th minute. Gujarat Fortunegiants showed a lot of composure in the last few minutes as they ran out eventual winners.

In tomorrow’s matches Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans while Puneri Paltan will face Jaipur Pink Panthers.

