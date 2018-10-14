Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan maul Haryana Steelers, go top

It was another thrashing for Haryana Steelers, this time at the hands of Puneri Paltan. Paltan won 45-27. As a result Puneri Paltan climbed to the top of Zone A. As for Haryana it was another mauling just 24 hours after being taken to the cleaners by U Mumba. Steelers have now lost three games in a row and are struggling. Nitin Tomar scored 10 points, while Rajesh Mondal chipped in with 8 to help secure the win. Vikas Kandola was Steelers’ main man with 11 points.

It was an evenly contested affair in the first few minutes of the match as both teams were tied at 5-5 after seven minutes. Puneri Paltan then shifted gears with Nitin Tomar getting into the act. Tomar scored three points in two raids as Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out to lead 13-7 after 12 minutes.

Rajesh Mondal then scored with a two-point raid to give Puneri Paltan 15-10 lead after 15 minutes. Haryana’s star man Monu Goyat had a quiet first half which affected the team’s performance. At the end of the first half Puneri Paltan enjoyed an eight-point lead with the score 19-11 in their favour.

Vikas Kandola made a super raid in the 30th minute as Haryana Steelers cut the deficit to 20-31. Puneri Palta were in no mood to surrender any advantage as they pocked tackle and raid points at regular intervals. With just over five minutes left Puneri Paltan led 34-23.

Puneri Paltan were exemplary in both attack and defence. While Haryana Steelers scored 20 raid points compared to Pune’s 21, it was the tackle points which let them down. Puneri Paltan scored 16 tackle points wheres Haryana scored just four.

In the last five minutes, Puneri Paltan kept their composure and kept on picking raid and tackle points. Haryana left themselves a mountain to climb and eventually fell short as they crashed to 27-45 defeat.

The brave moments of the match came from Akshay Jadhav who was imperious in defence and earned a high five for himself.

In the next round of matches Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans while Haryana Steelers play Jaipur Pink Panthers.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 22:50 IST