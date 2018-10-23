Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas as it happened: Thalaivas win 36-31

Tamil Thalaivas earned only their second win of the Pro Kabaddi league and first since the opening night of the season when they beat Puneri Paltan 36-31 on Tuesday. Captain Ajay Thakur was on fire, scoring 12 points and in doing so reached 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League. Thakur was ably supported by Jasvir Singh who chipped in with eight points and earned points at crucial stage. GB More scored 10 points for Puneri Paltan.

Catch all the updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas through our blog.

22:17 hrs IST Thanks for joining us Thanks for joining us, do keep with us as we take you through all the matches of Pro Kabaddi league.





20:16 hrs IST Thalaivas win Full time and Tamil Thalivas finally have a win. Thalaivas cause a major upset and win 36-31 in a Pro Kabaddi game.





22:09 IST Thalaivas almost there Thalaivas are home and almost dry. Pune need a rabbit and a hat.





22:01 hrs IST Thalaivas bringing the game home Everytime Pune try to do something in the match Ajay thakur goes and does one better. Less than 5 minutes left and it’s a nine point game, or game over shall we say.





21:54 hrs IST Pune all out four points to Tamil Thalaivas after Pune are all out once again. 9 point lead and time to stay calm and see it through to the end.





21:50 hrs IST Poor by Thalaivas A phase of play where it shows why Thalaivas are bottom of the table. Poor control from Hegde and he steps out into the lobby and hands a point to Pune. Diwali come early!!! Thalaivas still in front.





21:45 hrs IST Don’t forget Tomar Nitin Tomar is a superstar in his own right and he has been playing well in this match. 5 points for him so far. The game is nicely poised.





21:36 hrs IST Half time Half time and the game is evenly balanced with both teams right in it. 16-15 to Thalaivas at the half way stage.





21:32 hrs IST Jasvir another star Jasvir has been another star for the Thalaivas, he has picked up points on regular occasion. He helps in Pune being all out and Thalaivas extend lead.





21:27 hrs IST T for Thalaivas, T for Thakur Where will the Thalaivas be without Thakur? He has been outstanding! One man Army taking them forward. Girish Ernak needs to get a grip on the T man.





21:21 hrs IST Ajay Thakur gets his milestone Ajay Thakur now has 600, yes 600, raid points in Pro Kabaddi league. What an achievement and Tamil Thalaivas need him to keep going.





21:16 hrs IST Good start by Thalaivas A good start by Thalaivas with a successful raid and a successful tackle. They need a win desperately





21:14 hrs IST Toss Puneri Paltan win the toss, chose court





20:59 hrs IST Standings Puneri Paltan Top in Zone A take on Tamil Thalaivas at the bottom in Zone B.



