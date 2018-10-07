Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Updates: Teams eye good start

Patna Pirates, winner of the last three editions, will start their title defence against Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the 2018 season of the league. Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal said the team had prepared well for the new season and aimed to win the title again. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas after a poor outing in PKL-5, is primed for a good show. Captain Ajay Thakur said the team had a nice balance and can be expected to challenge the other outfits.

IST





20:07 hrs IST First point Thalaivas’ skipper Ajay Thakur wins the first point of the season with a trademark touch point. The hosts win their second point by bringing down the dubki king Pardeep Narwal. Thalaivas lead 2-0





20:04 hrs IST Toss Pardeep Narwal has won the toss and he asks for the right hand side of the court. This means that Tamil Thalaivas will go for the first raid of the season and Ajay Thakur will start the proceedings.





20:00 hrs IST National Anthem time Bollywood superstar Shurti Hasan is now signing the national anthem that will mark the start of the first match of the season. The players are standing in line for the Indian national anthem and they are certainly looking pumped up.





19:50 hrs IST First match of the season Both Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will look to make a flying start to the season with a good show in the first match. Patna are the defending champions while the Thalaivas are the hosts and will eye a match-winning show in front of their home crowd. The players are now making their way into the middle.





19:35 hrs IST Opening ceremony The captains off all the teams will make their way into the middle in a short while now for the glittering opening ceremony that will mark the start of PKL 2018.



