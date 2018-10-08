Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Live Coverage on TV

Tamil Thalaivas will look to continue their winning run in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 when they take on UP Yoddha in their second match in Chennai on Monday. In the tournament opener, the Thalaivas got off to the perfect start possible by thrashing defending champions Patna Pirates 42-26. Skipper Ajay Thakur led from the front for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. When it comes to their head-to-head record, both Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha have won one match each with the third one ending in a tie.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha will be held in Chennai.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha will start from 9:00 PM IST.

Where Can I Watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha will be streamed online on Hotstar.

