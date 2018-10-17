Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba thump Haryana Steelers 42-32

U Mumba kept their unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi Season VI going as they beat Haryana Steelers 42-32. Siddharth Desai scored 14 points for U Mumba to lead them to another victory. Desai also became the fastest player to score 50 points in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.

Rohit Baliyan also chipped in with seven points for U Mumba. Monu Goyat finally found some form for Haryana Steelers and got a super 10 but it was a little too late. This was Haryana Steelers’ fourth consecutive defeat of the season.

U Mumba are now top of the table in Zone A whereas Haryana Steelers remain in the fifth spot.

This was a match where Haryana Steelers desperately needed a win and they started on a bright note. Monu Goyat looked in good touch as he got a couple of raid points to keep Haryana Steelers neck-to-neck with U Mumba. For the first 15 minutes of the match, Haryana Steelers were in contention to break their losing streak.

In the 16th minute, Siddharth Desai came up with a brilliant super raid and got 6 points (4 touch + 2 for all out) as U Mumba led 19-13. Desai was in outstanding raiding form for U Mumba and got a super 10 in the first half itself. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led 24-13. Haryana’s defence struggled to get going in the first half and scored just one tackle point.

Haryana’s defence woke up in the second half as they scored three tackle points in five minutes and reduced U Mumba to just three men. After 26 minutes, U Mumba led 25-18 and were still in control of the match.

U Mumba forced a super tackle in the 29th minute to lead 28-19. Haryana Steelers responded with a couple of super tackles of their own to cut down the lead.

With less than five minutes to go, U Mumba led 33-27 when Siddharth Desai came up with a two-point raid to kill all hopes of Haryana’s comeback. U Mumba inflicted another all out in the 39th minute to extend their lead to 40-29. Monu Goyat came up with a super raid in the dying seconds of the match as they reduced the deficit to nine points.

On Thursday, Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi KC whereas Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Puneri Paltan.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 22:49 IST