Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Tamil Thalaivas look forward to a good show in home leg

pro-kabaddi-league

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:35 IST

Tamil Thalaivas coach E Baskaran on Friday said the team has done well so far in Pro Kabaddi League season-7 and looked forward to a good show in the home leg, which begins on August 17.

“So far, PKL season 7 has been positive for Tamil Thalaivas and we are riding high on confidence.

“We are walking in to the home leg with a positive outlook with the sole motive to perform well,” he told reporters here.

He said the crowd support in Chennai was the team’s strength and hoped to put up a winning performance in the home leg.

“We have made mistakes in the past, and with that learning the team is working on their skills and techniques to make sure that we continue to have a great season ahead.

The team is practicing well, and we are working on a balanced team to complete the home leg on a high note and put up a winning performance. We are looking forward to play among our loving fans, and their support is our strength during the home leg,” Baskaran added.

He further said the team did not have any injury worries and the players were taking keen interest in their diet and fitness.

Thalaivas’ players Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bapu said they were looking forward to the home leg and expected to have a good run in the city, beginning with a match against Bengaluru Bulls.

“We are facing Bengaluru Bulls in our first home leg match, and our preparations are to give our best and make sure we win this match and the following three matches.

The fans in Chennai boost our confidence and the team is looking forward to a successful home leg...,” Chaudhari said.

Shabeer said, “We are excited for the home leg, and have always received support from fans in Chennai.

The season so far has been good, we are working on our fitness and preparing for a successful home leg.”

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:35 IST