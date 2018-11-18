Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants edge past UP Yoddha 37-32

Gujarat Fortunegiants held their nerve to survive a second half comeback from UP Yoddha as they won 37-32 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their unbeaten streak at home riding on a solid all-round team performance. Sunil Kumar got a high-five and Ruturaj Koravi chipped in with crucial four tackle points. Shrikant Jadhav scored 11 points for UP Yoddha but a lackluster first half performance let them down. It was a strong performance in the second half by the team for UP but they just fell short in the end.

Gujarat’s Sachin two-point raid in the 2nd minute gave Gujarat Fortunegiants a 3-1 lead but UP Yoddha responded with a raid and tackle point to level the match at 3-3. Gujarat Fortunegiants never looked back and quickly sprung into action to gather points. Dong Geon Lee’s successful raid in the 7th minute opened up a six-point gap as Gujarat led 9-3.

An all out followed and UP Yoddha trailed 4-12 and were looking out of sorts. Cheered on by a boisterous home crowd, Gujarat Fortunegiants increased the lead to 15-4 as Prapanjan made a two-point raid in the 9th minute. Two tackle points by UP Yoddha brought some respectability to the scoreline as in the 15th minute they trailed 8-18. At the end of the first half Gujarat Fortunegiants enjoyed a 10-point lead with the score 20-10 in their favour.

Shrikant Jadhav got UP Yoddha to a strong start in the second half with a three-point raid. UP Yoddha got their act together as they kept chipping in at Gujarat’s lead. Jadhav made another successful raid in the 25th minute as UP Yoddha trailed 15-22. UP Yoddha inflicted an all out as Jadhav made a super raid to level the match at 23-23 in the 29th minute.

Sachin made a two-point raid in the next minute to restore a two-point lead for Gujarat Fortunegiants. A crucial super tackle in the 33rd minute t as UP Yoddha once again leveled the match at 28-28.

Another super tackle in the 28th minute gave UP Yoddha 31-29 lead. Rohit Gulia scored two raid points in the last two minutes as Gujarat Fortunegiants trailed 31-32. Gujarat inflicted an all out in the 39th minute to lead 35-32. In the last five minutes of the match Gujarat scored 10 points compared to UP Yoddha and that proved the difference in the end.

Nov 18, 2018