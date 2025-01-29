Menu Explore
Attending Mahakumbh 2025? Make sure to pack these travel essentials for a memorable pilgrimage

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Jan 29, 2025 04:10 PM IST

Excited to experience the thrill of Mahakumbh that comes once in 144 years? Here is an expert guide for all must-have essentials to pack for your trip.

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience. This year’s Kumbh Mela is even more special as the rare celestial alignment guiding this event has occurred after 144 years, making it highly auspicious. So far, nearly 148 million devotees have already taken their holy dip at the Triveni Sangam which is believed to cleanse sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Have a great experience at Mahakumbh 2025 with our travel essentials guide.
Have a great experience at Mahakumbh 2025 with our travel essentials guide.

With such a massive crowd, you need proper planning to visit the Kumbh Mela, especially if you're travelling with kids or the elderly. From weather-appropriate clothing to medical kits, ensuring you have the right travel essentials will make your pilgrimage comfortable and safe. Understanding how to stay safe in Mahakumbh Mela is equally important, as managing large crowds and navigating the vast festival grounds can be overwhelming.

In this guide, we’ll cover what to pack for Mahakumbh, including essentials for hygiene, safety, and comfort to help you focus on the spiritual experience rather than logistics.

Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025: What to pack

Rucksacks or backpacks

A sturdy rucksack or backpack is a must-have for Mahakumbh 2025. With long hours of walking and moving between camps, a lightweight yet spacious bag will keep all your travel essentials in one place. Choose one with multiple compartments to store essentials like water bottles, snacks, and extra clothing. It’s easier to carry than a suitcase, especially in crowded areas of the Kumbh Mela and if you are heading to the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip, a well-packed backpack ensures you have everything you need without feeling weighed down.

Crossbody bag

A crossbody bag is a must-have to keep your valuables safe while navigating Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025. Unlike bulky bags, it stays close to your body, reducing the risk of theft in crowded areas of the Kumbh Mela. You can use it to carry your phone, wallet, ID cards, and other small essentials. If planning to buy a new one, look for anti-theft features, waterproof material, and secure zippers for added protection. These bags are lightweight, easy to manage, and allow you to move freely without worrying about your belongings.

Power banks and wireless chargers

With thousands of devotees at Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025, finding charging points will be difficult. A high-capacity power bank or wireless charger ensures your phone stays charged, so you can stay connected with family and access maps or emergency contacts. Whether you're taking pictures, checking directions, or coordinating with your group, a power bank is a lifesaver. Choose a compact, lightweight one with fast-charging features to keep your devices powered throughout the day.

Earphones/TWS

Earphones might seem like a small addition to your Mahakumbh Mela packing list, but they can be useful in many ways. Whether you're listening to bhajans, important announcements, or staying connected on calls, a pair of good-quality earphones will come in handy. They also help reduce noise when you need a break from the crowd. Opt for wireless or noise-cancelling options for convenience, and don’t forget to store them safely in a pouch when not in use.

Smartwatch

A smartwatch is an essential gadget to stay safe in Mahakumbh Mela. It helps track steps, monitor heart rate, and receive important notifications without needing to check your phone constantly. Some models even have GPS tracking, which can be useful in case you get separated from your group. Plus, with thousands of people attending Maha Kumbh 2025, having a smartwatch makes staying organised much easier.

Also read: Best smartwatch BP monitors for real-time BP tracking: Top 9 picks

Jio Tags/AirTags

Losing track of belongings, or even people is a real possibility at Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025 where more than a million people get together. Jio Tags or AirTags can be attached to your bags, wallets, or even kids’ clothing to ensure you can locate them easily via your phone. These small, lightweight trackers provide peace of mind and are a great way to keep your valuables secure in the crowded Kumbh Mela.

Tents and sleeping bags

If you're planning to stay overnight at Mahakumbh 2025, carrying a tent and sleeping bag is a smart move. While there are accommodations, they get booked fast. A lightweight, easy-to-set-up tent provides a safe space to rest. Pair it with a comfortable sleeping bag to stay warm during chilly nights. This is especially useful if you’re travelling with family and prefer a private, secure resting area in the Mahakumbh Mela camping zones.

Comfortable walking shoes

With long hours of walking at Mahakumbh, comfortable shoes are non-negotiable. Avoid slippers or sandals, as they may cause discomfort on uneven paths. Instead, pack lightweight, cushioned walking shoes that provide good grip and support. Since you’ll be navigating crowds, riverbanks, and muddy areas, water-resistant and slip-proof footwear is a must to avoid injuries.

Also read: Best Skechers shoes: Explore top 10 stylish, lightweight, and durable footwear for walking, running, or everyday comfort

Sealable plastic bags to secure your gadgets and essentials

Keeping your gadgets and documents safe is crucial during Mahakumbh Mela. Sealable plastic bags will protect your phone, wallet, ID cards, and other essentials from rain, dust, and accidental spills. These are especially useful while taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, ensuring your valuables stay dry. Carry multiple sizes to store electronics, snacks, and medicines separately.

Moisturiser and sunscreen

Long hours under the sun at the Kumbh Mela can cause dry skin and sunburn. A travel-sized moisturiser and sunscreen will keep your skin hydrated and protected. Since the weather in Prayagraj can be unpredictable, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50+ to shield against UV rays. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser to prevent dryness after exposure to wind and dust.

Also read: Best sunscreen for women: Top 8 picks to shield your skin from the sun and preserve youthful appearance

Travel-sized toiletries, hand sanitiser, wet wipes

It is extremely crucial to maintain hygiene during Kumbh Mela, given the huge crowds and limited restroom facilities. Carry travel-sized toiletries like soap, shampoo, and toothpaste to stay fresh. Hand sanitiser and wet wipes are must-haves for quick clean-ups and maintaining hygiene after meals or using public facilities. These compact items ensure you stay germ-free and comfortable throughout your spiritual journey.

Set of towels

A quick-drying microfiber towel is one of the most important travel essentials for Mahakumbh. Whether it’s for bathing, drying off after the holy dip, or wiping sweat, having a lightweight, absorbent towel is crucial. These towels take up minimal space and dry quickly, making them perfect for travel. Carry an extra set, especially if you’re travelling with family.

First aid kit

How to stay safe at Mahakumbh 2025 with large crowds and unpredictable conditions? Even though medical centres are available throughout the Kumbh Mela are, immediate access to essentials like ointments for cuts, stomach relief tablets, and fever medication can be a lifesaver. Take a small waterproof pouch that can be carried in your crossbags as well and add bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and prescribed medications in it.

Kumbh Mela safety tips if travelling with children

Attending Mahakumbh 2025 with children requires extra caution due to the massive crowds. Follow these safety tips for kids to ensure a worry-free experience

ID tags for kids: Write your child’s name, your contact details, and any medical information on a tag or bracelet they can wear at all times. This makes it easier for authorities to help if they get lost.

Never let them wander alone: Always hold your child’s hand in crowded areas. If possible, carry younger kids to avoid the risk of separation. Stay away from overly congested spots.

Plan a meeting point: Before entering the Mahakumbh Mela, decide on a safe, easily recognisable place where family members can reunite if separated. Repeatedly remind your child about this location.

Dress them in bright colours: Choose bright, noticeable clothing so you can quickly spot your child in the crowd. Adding a small, unique accessory like a hat or wristband can also help.

Teach them emergency steps: Instruct your child to approach a police officer or security personnel if lost. Ensure they memorise their full name, parents’ names, and your mobile number for quick assistance.

FAQs on Mahakumbh 2025

  • How can I stay safe during Mahakumbh 2025?

    To stay safe in Mahakumbh Mela, always stick with your group, avoid overcrowded areas, and use Jio Tags or AirTags for easy tracking of belongings and family members. Keep emergency numbers handy and follow official safety guidelines.

  • What are the must-have travel essentials for Mahakumbh 2025?

    Pack a rucksack, comfortable shoes, a power bank, first aid kit, sealable plastic bags, hand sanitiser, and travel-sized toiletries. If staying overnight, carry a tent, sleeping bag, and extra towels for hygiene and comfort.

  • How can I protect my valuables at Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025?

    Use a crossbody bag for money, ID, and essentials. Keep electronics in waterproof pouches to protect them from spills or rain. Avoid carrying too much cash—use digital payment options whenever possible.

  • What should I wear for Mahakumbh 2025?

    Wear comfortable, lightweight clothing suitable for long hours of walking. Carry a shawl or jacket for cold mornings and evenings, and use sunscreen and a hat for daytime protection. Opt for breathable, quick-dry fabrics for maximum comfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

