Attending Mahakumbh 2025? Make sure to pack these travel essentials for a memorable pilgrimage
Jan 29, 2025 04:10 PM IST
Excited to experience the thrill of Mahakumbh that comes once in 144 years? Here is an expert guide for all must-have essentials to pack for your trip.
Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Grey and Orange Rucksack Large View Details
₹1,629
|
TRAWOC TRAILMASTER 80L Rucksack Bag for Men & Women, Large Water Resistant Trekking Hiking Bag Travel Backpack, Grey, 3 Year Warranty View Details
₹2,995
|
Tripole Colonel Metal Frame Rucksack with Detachable Bag & Rain Cover for Trekking & Travelling | Men & Women | 3 Year Warranty View Details
₹3,781
|
Impulse Rucksack bag 60 litres travel bag for travel backpack for hiking trekking tourist Bag for men camping Keep Discovering Light Blue with 1 year Warranty View Details
₹792
|
Storite Nylon 25 Cms Small Imported Lightweight Waterproof Duffle Bag, Rucksack Travel Bag for Women with Wet Pocket & Shoes Compartment, Backpack Carry Luggage Bag - (Green/Grey, 45 x 25 x 26 CM) View Details
₹999
|
Boldfit Rolltop Bags for Mens 45 Ltrs+ Unfolded Overnight Backpack for Men Travel Backpack for Women with Sleeve Separator Travel Bag for Men Pack for Outdoor, Office Lightweight Backpack - YellowGrey View Details
₹1,699
|
GUSTAVE® Large Waterproof Sling Pack Chest Bag Waist Bags Fanny Pack Cross Body Travel Bag BumBag Men Women Fanny Pack for Hiking Travel Camping Running Sports Outdoors with Adjustable Strap View Details
₹575
|
FATMUG 20 Litres Crossbody Bagpack For Men, Women One Shoulder Sling Bag For Office, College, Travel-Navy Blue View Details
₹1,299
|
TS WITH TECHSUN Waterproof Polyester Slim Unisex Crossbody Sling Bag Chest Backpack Mens Shoulder Bag, Leisure Travel Handbag, Hard Shell Anti-Theft Chest Bag View Details
₹899
|
PALAY® Women Crossbody Bag Waterproof Nylon Multi-layer Crossbody Bag Casual Satchel Bag Shoulder Bag Messenger Bag Travel Crossbody Bag Day Pack View Details
₹839
|
MISTYCDEP Crossbody Purse for Women, Nylon Waterproof Shoulder Purse, Messenger and travelling Bag Lightweight, Long Strap (Blue, Pack of 1) (White And Blue Flower) View Details
₹499
|
Sling Crossbody Bag for Men Women, Mini Waterproof Backpack Shoulder Daypack Mini Anti-Theft Cross Body Chest Bags With USB Charger Port for Casual Travel Hiking Outdoor Sports (Style-4 Black) View Details
₹749
|
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI) View Details
₹2,199
|
15W Mag-Safe Charger Wireless Charger Fast Charging, Type C Charger Compatible iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/15/15 Pro/ 15 Pro Max/13 Mini/13Pro/13 Pro Max /16/16 Pro/Plus/Max and Mag-Safe Mobiles View Details
₹699
|
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black) View Details
₹1,399
|
eller santé® 23w Magnetic Mag-Safe Charger 3in1 Wireless Charger for iPhone 16/16 Plus/16 Pro/16 Pro Max, iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/13/12 Series Fast Charging Adaptor- Grey View Details
₹2,648
|
Kratos Legend Champ Power Bank 20000mAH, Fast Charging 22.5W, Triple Output (2 USB & 1 Type C), Power Delivery, Quick Charge Power Bank for iPhone, Android & Other Phones, BIS Certified,Made in India View Details
₹1,099
|
Noise Buds VS104 TWS in Ear Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Snow White) View Details
₹899
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray) View Details
₹5,499
|
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details
₹599
|
boAt Nirvana Space, 360º Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Black) View Details
₹1,899
|
Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water Resistance View Details
₹1,999
|
boAt Bassheads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, in Ear, 10Mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-Os Compatibility(Black) View Details
₹499
|
Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Black) View Details
₹1,399
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Grey) View Details
|
|
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details
₹9,598
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
₹1,499
|
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose Pink View Details
₹999
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details
₹2,999
|
JioTag Go Tracker for Android, Millions of Android Phones Worldwide Help Track Your Keys, Luggage, Wallets, Bikes, Indias only Google Find My Device Certified Tracker, No SIM Subscription Needed View Details
₹1,499
|
New Apple AirTag View Details
₹3,190
|
Portronics Worldtag Item finder With Upto 1 Year Battery Life, Bluetooth Tracker,MFi Certified, Item Locater for Keys, Wallets, Luggage, Pets, Gadgets etc,Only iOS Compatible With Apple Find My App View Details
₹699
|
BLAXSTOC GPS-456 Tracking Device Smart Key Finder Locator GPS Tracking Device for Kids Boys Girls Pets Cat Dog Keychain Wallet Luggage Anti-Lost Tag Alarm Reminder Selfie Shutter View Details
₹89
|
JioTag Air for iOS|Apple Find My Network Item Finder| Worldwide Tracking for Keys, Wallets, Luggage, Pets, Gadgets and More|1+1 Year Battery| No SIM Needed|120db Sound| BT 5.3 View Details
₹1,499
|
ZORBES® Kids AirTag Bracelet Cartoon Shark Silicone Bracelet for AirTag Anti-Lost AirTag Bracelet Waterproof Full Cover Protection Silicone Cover for AirTag Adjustable Wrist Band View Details
₹526
|
amazon basics Tent for Camping, 2 Person View Details
₹2,619
|
Trajectory 2in1 Sleeping Bag & Convertible Blanket for Travel, Camping, Hiking, and Trekking | Dual Color Reversible Design | Suitable for Men and Women View Details
₹1,299
|
Coleman Polyester Darwin 2 Person Camping Dome Tent, 5-10 Minutes Easy Setup | Full Fly Waterproof Sheet | Suitable for All Season (Get Complimentary 2 Coleman BYOT Camping Nightout Event Passes) View Details
₹5,799
|
Lifelong Sleeping Bag for Adults - Winter Sleeping Bags Certified for Temperatures 4°C to 10°C - Mummy Shape Foldable Camping Bed Height Upto 6’5”feet - Travel Accessory for Camping, Hiking, Trekking View Details
₹1,199
|
PYU ENJOY SHOPPING Polyester Pyu 4 Person Tent For Camping Waterproof Outdoor Tent/Family Tent House For Fishing/Hiking & Adventure (Multi-Color) (4 Person) View Details
₹1,799
|
Hacer Kedarkantha Camping Sleeping Bag -5°C to +5°C Half Mummy & Rectangle Shape Fleece Lining Comfortable Hiking Trekking Bags for Baby Men Women Height Upto 7.2ft- (Green & Mehendi, 2 kg) View Details
₹1,599
|
Liberty Force10 ROKKY-4 Non-Lacing Walking Shoes for Men with PVC Sole| Suitable for Jogging, Workout, Gym & Outdoor Activity |Lightweight & Comfortable Footbed | Sports Footwear (T.Blue - 7 UK) View Details
₹695.16
|
Marc Loire Slip-On Sneakers For Women, Lightweight & Comfortable Walking Sports Shoes Without Laces Grey - 6 Uk View Details
₹945
|
Boldfit Running shoes for man anti slip sports shoes for men breathable men shoes soft sole gym shoes for men workout lightweight walking shoes for man mesh running shoes for men Sport shoes - 10 View Details
₹1,499
|
DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Mens Sports Shoes with Memory Foam Cushioned Insole| Running Walking Gym Training Jogging Athletics| Comfortable & Stylish| Casual & Lightweight|Slipon Sneaker Gents Boys ART-2008 View Details
₹1,599
|
ASIAN Mens White Casual Sneaker Shoes with Synthetic Upper Lightweight Comfortable Mid Top Sneaker Shoes for Mens & Boys Tarzan-05 View Details
₹749
|
Liberty Leap7x NEATHER-1E Non-Lacing Walking Shoes for Men with EVA Sole| Suitable for Jogging, Workout, Gym & Outdoor Activity |Lightweight & Comfortable Footbed | Sports Footwear (D.Grey - 42 EU) View Details
₹759.61
|
Amazon Basics - Multipurpose Slider Storage Bags | 45 Bags Small (21.3 x 18 cm) | Reusable and Reclosable View Details
₹335
|
Zipify Plastic Zip Lock Bags For Food Storage - Pack Of 45 | Combo Pack Size (Small + Medium + Large) | Reusable And Reclosable Ziplock Pouch | Ziplock Bags For Fridge | Freezer Bags,Transparent View Details
₹299
|
GREEN ZIPPER Seal Freezer Food Storage Bags 15 Bags in 1 Box Microwave Safe, Re-usable, Washable, Transparent & BPA Free (SMALL)(Plastic) View Details
₹265
|
Amazon Basics - Multipurpose Zip Lock Storage Bags | 45 Bags Medium (26 x 28 cm) | Reusable and Reclosable with Double Zipper View Details
₹400
|
View Details
₹499
|
Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening | With Probiotic & Rice Water I Barrier Repair Cream | For Dry Skin, Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | 100g View Details
₹335
|
DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1 View Details
₹370
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g View Details
₹570
|
Plum 2% Niacinamide Moisturizer Cream with Rice Water | Super Light Gel for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | Oil Free Hydration | Fades Blemishes | Brightening Face Moisturizer for Women & Men | 50g View Details
₹462
|
Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Gel Face Moisturizer For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | Oil-free | Fast Absorbing Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Non sticky | Fragrance Free View Details
₹349
|
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g View Details
₹331
|
Vyom India Hand Sanitizer Spray, 70% Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Liquid, Herbal Mint Sanitizer Spray, Anti Bacterial & Skin Friendly - 250ml (Pack of 2) View Details
₹285
|
Cannagenix Leak Proof Portable Toiletry Empty Sprayers Bottle Containers Set | Cosmetic Toiletries Travel Pouch Refillable Spray Bottles Kit For Lotion Body Wash (Pink), 16 Cm View Details
₹269
|
Vn care Travel Bottles For Toiletries, Pack Of 3 Shampoo Bottle Set, Toiletry Bottles, Containers Small Leakproof Mini Essentials -60Ml, Multicolour| Plastic View Details
₹229
|
View Details
₹699
|
View Details
₹891
|
View Details
₹879
|
Elegant Weavers Face Towel | Face Towels Set of 7 | 200 GSM | Ultra Soft, Absorbent, & Quick Dry Towels for Facewash, Gym, Travel | Suitable for Sensitive & Acne Prone Skin | Microfiber Towel For Face View Details
₹127.71
|
Waffle Towel|Cotton Towel for Women|Gamcha for Men Cotton Stylish|Light Weight High Absorption Towel|Light Weight Quick Dry Towel|Quick Dry Travel Towel|Bath Towel Set of 2 View Details
₹499
|
House of Quirk Nylon Oxford First Aid Bag, Empty First Aid Pouch, Mini Portable Medical Bag For Outdoor Camping Hiking Travel Emergency, Multifunction Emergency Medicine Storage (Yellow) View Details
₹270
|
PenyaZo PVC First Aid Bag - First Aid Kit Bag Empty For Home Outdoor Travel Camping Hiking, Mini Empty Medical Storage Bag Portable Pouch, Red View Details
₹197
|
FLYNGO 2Pcs Medicine Pouch Empty First Aid Kit Bag for Travel, Home, Camping, Sports Emergency Survival Medicine Storage Bag (Green) View Details
₹495
|
AHM Polyester Emergency First Aid Bag Organizer(No Medicine Included),Portable Survival Kit Empty Case For Home Outdoor Travel Rescue,Nurse Bag,Medical Bag Clinical Bag With Inner Dividers-(Black) View Details
₹449
|
JB Export Travel Medicine Pouch Emergency First Aid Kit PouchOrganizer with Medicine-Pocket Empty Bag for Travelling Car, Home, Office. View Details
₹299
|
Kuber Industries Small Medicine Pouch for Travel | Empty First Aid Box for Home | Camping Survival Kit & Emergency Item Organizer | Travelling Medical Essential Pouch | YJ-23-BLU | Blue View Details
₹249
|
