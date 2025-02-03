Best camera accessories like tripods, lenses and more for professional photography

If you’re looking to take your photography and videography skills to the next level, having the right accessories is key. Whether you're an aspiring pro or a seasoned photographer, professional camera accessories can make a huge difference in your shots. Essential items like tripods, gimbals, and lenses help stabilise your camera and enhance image quality, while camera bags keep your gear safe and organised on the go. Batteries ensure you never miss a moment, and a cleaning kit is a must to maintain the clarity and condition of your lenses. Find all the necessary camera accessories at a single place!

With the right accessories, you can capture breathtaking shots and smooth videos, whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, or action-packed scenes. Investing in quality camera accessories not only boosts your creative potential but also prepares you to tackle any shooting situation with confidence. Let’s explore the best camera gear that will elevate your photography game and help you achieve the professional results you’ve always dreamed of!

The Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens is a must-have for Canon DSLR users, offering high-quality images with enhanced sharpness, contrast, and reduced distortion. Designed for full compatibility with all Canon DSLR cameras, this lens features a new metal mount for durability and a sleek design. With a wide f/1.8 aperture, it provides excellent low-light performance and beautiful background blur (bokeh). The lens also includes STM (Stepping Motor) technology, ensuring quiet and smooth autofocus, perfect for both photography and video recording.

Specifications Focal Length 50 mm Aperture f/1.8 Lens Construction 6 elements in 5 groups Minimum Focusing Distance 35 cm Compatibility Canon EF-mount DSLR cameras Reasons to buy Fast autofocus with STM technology for smooth and quiet operation. Compact and lightweight design, ideal for everyday shooting. Excellent low-light performance and shallow depth of field. Reasons to avoid Limited zoom range due to being a prime lens. Autofocus may struggle in very low-light conditions. Not weather-sealed, making it less ideal for extreme conditions. Click Here to Buy Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the lens' quality, sharpness, and value, finding it ideal for portraits, though opinions vary on autofocus.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers superior image quality, smooth autofocus, and is perfect for portrait and low-light photography.

The K&F Concept 64-inch Camera Tripod is designed for photographers and videographers who need a lightweight yet versatile tripod for travel, outdoor shoots, and vlogging. With a sturdy 360-degree ball head, it offers smooth movement for panoramic shots. The tripod can extend up to 64.1 inches and fold to just 15.3 inches for easy portability. Made from durable aluminium, it supports up to 8kg (17.6lbs) and is compatible with cameras, smartphones, and projectors. The quick flip leg locks allow for fast setup, making it perfect for fast-paced shoots.

Specifications Height Range 20.4” to 64.1” (52cm to 163cm) Material Aluminium Ball Head 28mm metal ball head with 360-degree rotation Load Capacity 8kg (17.6lbs) Compatibility Compatible with DSLR cameras, smartphones, and projectors Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable, ideal for travel and outdoor shoots. 360-degree ball head for smooth panoramic shots. Quick and easy setup with flip leg locks. Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for heavier cameras or lenses beyond the load capacity. The tripod legs could be sturdier in windy conditions. Click Here to Buy K&F Concept 64 inch/163cm Camera Tripod,Lightweight Travel Outdoor DSLR Tripods with 360 Degree Ball Head Load Capacity 8kg/17.6lbs,Cellphone Clip for Smartphone Live Streaming Vlog K234A0+BH-28L

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with K&F camera accessories whether it's UV, ND, or CPL filters. This time, they deliver with a compact, lightweight tripod.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers excellent portability, versatility, and smooth movement for all your photography and vlogging needs.

The DJI RSC Gimbal offers superior stabilisation with its 3-axis system, making it perfect for mirrorless cameras. It's lightweight, foldable, and compact, ensuring portability for on-the-go filmmakers. Whether you're using cameras from Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, or Canon, this stabiliser ensures cinematic shots even during fast-paced action scenes. The pan axis provides unlimited movement for creative shots, while the unobstructed roll axis arm allows for unique angles. Plus, the ergonomic grip makes long shooting sessions more comfortable.

Specifications Compatibility Supports Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Canon mirrorless cameras. Payload Capacity 2kg tested for stable operation. Movement 360-degree pan for creative freedom. Grip Ergonomic, slip-resistant grip for extended use. Reasons to buy Compact and foldable for easy transport. 360-degree pan for unlimited movement and unique shots. User-friendly controls for shutter and focus. Reasons to avoid Limited to mirrorless camera compatibility. Slightly heavier compared to other lightweight gimbals. Click Here to Buy DJI RSC Lightweight and Compact, Superior Stabilization, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Cameras, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Canon, 360 Degree Movement, 2kg Tested Payload, Axis Locks, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the gimbal easy to use, offering good value with simple controls. Some report battery life and compatibility issues.

Why choose this product?

This gimbal is ideal for filmmakers and content creators seeking cinematic stabilisation, flexibility in camera movements, and ease of use, all packed into a lightweight, portable design.

The FeiyuTech SCORP C is a versatile 3-axis handheld gimbal designed for DSLR and mirrorless cameras, providing seamless stabilization for smooth and professional-quality videos. It supports popular brands like Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, and Fujifilm, and can carry a maximum payload of 2.5 kg. The gimbal features a Magic Knob Ring for focus and axis control, an integrated handle grip for ease of use, and upgraded performance over previous models.

Specifications Compatibility Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, Fujifilm Payload Capacity 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Control Magic Knob Ring for focus and axis control Handle Grip Integrated ergonomic handle for comfort Design Compact and lightweight Reasons to buy Excellent 3-axis stabilization for smooth video footage. Magic Knob Ring for easy focus and axis control. Comfortable integrated handle for long shoots. Reasons to avoid May be bulky for extended handheld use. Learning curve for beginners to master all functions. Click Here to Buy FeiyuTech Gimbal for DSLR Camera (SCORP C Official) | 3 Axis Handheld Camera Gimbal for Sony, Canon, Panasonic Nikon, Fujifilm Mirrorless Camera | Remote, Magic Wheel, Rear Grip | 2.5 Kg Payload

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the product well-built, easy to use, and great for budget action films. Some opinions differ on its functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera accessory because of its exceptional stabilisation, ease of use, and compatibility with a wide range of cameras.

Also read: Best DSLR for professional photography: Top 8 picks with high-end camera

The Kenko Teleplus Pro 300 DGX 1.4x teleconverter is designed to extend the focal length of your Canon DSLR camera lenses by 1.4x. Ideal for telephoto lenses with focal lengths of 100mm or higher, it enhances your lens’s reach without compromising image quality. The teleconverter features a 5-element optical design with Hoya precision multi-coated glass, ensuring clarity and sharpness. Its integrated Gate Array IC ensures proper communication between the lens and camera, maintaining EXIF data and autofocus functions. It is perfect for wildlife, sports, and long-distance photography.

Specifications Focal Length Extension Increases lens focal length by 1.4x Optical Design 5-element design with Hoya multi-coated glass Sensor Size Compatibility APS-C and Full Frame Communication Integrated Gate Array IC for camera-lens communication Compatible Lens: Works with prime telephoto lenses of 100mm and above Compatible Lens: Works with prime telephoto lenses of 100mm and above Reasons to buy Increases lens focal length by 1.4x, extending reach. Maintains autofocus and EXIF data for ease of use. High-quality optical glass ensures sharp, clear images. Reasons to avoid Limits aperture to f/4, reducing low-light performance. May affect image sharpness with certain lenses. Compatible only with specific lenses of 100mm or higher focal length. Click Here to Buy DGX Kenko PR0300 1.4X C-AF Prime Lens for Canon DSLR Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this camera accessory performs well in bright light but struggles in early morning or late evening conditions, especially for wildlife photography. Best suited for full-frame cameras, not crop frames. Overall, buyers are happy with the results and would recommend it.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it effectively extends the focal length of your lens, enhancing reach without sacrificing image quality.

The Digitek DPTR 880 PRO tripod is a lightweight yet heavy-duty accessory designed for DSLR and video cameras. Made from durable aluminium, it offers a maximum operating height of 5.9 feet and supports up to 6 kg of weight. The tripod features a three-way pan head for smooth motion and a gear-driven centre column with friction control for precise adjustments. With a full 360° pan range and bubble level for accurate setup, this tripod is perfect for capturing stable, professional-quality shots. It’s highly portable, featuring a collapsible design for easy storage and transport.

Specifications Maximum Operating Height 5.90 feet Maximum Load 6 kg Material Aluminum, Rubber Head Type 3-way pan head with friction control Special Features Auto-lock, quick-release mounting, bubble level, locking mid-level spreader Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable, easy to carry. Offers a 360° pan range for panoramic shots. Collapsible design for compact storage. Reasons to avoid Limited maximum load capacity of 6 kg. May not be ideal for heavier cameras. Click Here to Buy DIGITEK® (DPTR 880 PRO) (165 CM) Platinum Aluminum Light Weight Tripod, with Fluid Video Head, for DSLR & Video Cameras, Maximum Operating Height: 5.90 Feet, Maximum Load : 6 kgs (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the camera tripod sturdy, smooth to operate, and great value for money. Opinions differ on its weight, size, and break rate.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smooth motion, portability, and stability for professional-quality photography and videography.

The ULANZI Camera Backpack is a versatile and durable solution for photographers on the go. With a large 22L capacity, it accommodates two DSLR or mirrorless cameras, up to four long lenses, and a 15.6-inch laptop or tablet. Its customizable interior with removable dividers ensures that your gear stays secure. The backpack also features a dedicated tripod holder, waterproof material for all-weather protection, and a quick-access side zipper. Comfortable and ergonomic, the ventilated back and adjustable straps offer added breathability during long travels. Whether for city trips or outdoor adventures, this bag is designed for both functionality and style.

Specifications Capacity 22L Dimensions 17.3 x 6.9 x 13.3 inches Laptop Compartment Fits 15.6-inch laptop or tablet Material Waterproof and rainproof Special Features Tripod strap, DIY dividers, quick-access side zipper Reasons to buy Large capacity with customisable compartments for gear. Waterproof material ensures gear protection in any weather. Ergonomically designed for comfort during long travels. Reasons to avoid May be too large for compact or travel-sized gear. Heavy at 3.8 lbs, especially when fully loaded. Click Here to Buy ULANZI Camera Backpack Professional Bag, Waterproof Photography Camera Case Anti Theft Travel for Photographers DSLR Mirrorless Camera Lens Tripod Holder 16 Laptop Black 22L, Black, 22 L, City Travel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this bag stores their camera gear securely.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers ample storage, weather protection, and comfort for photographers on urban adventures.

The Digitek 8-in-1 Camera Cleaning Kit is a must-have for photography enthusiasts and professionals. This kit includes essential tools to maintain your cameras, lenses, filters, LCD screens, and other sensitive electronics. It effectively removes dust, dirt, smudges, and fingerprints. The kit features a powerful air blower, lens cleaning pen, 30ml lens cleaner, wipes, sensor swabs, microfiber cloths, and a travel case for easy portability. Designed to clean without damaging your equipment, this all-in-one cleaning solution ensures that your gear stays in pristine condition, ready for your next shoot.

Specifications Includes 8 essential cleaning tools Tools Air blower, lens cleaning pen, lens cleaner, wipes, sensor swabs, microfiber cloth Capacity 30ml lens cleaner Material Soft microfiber and non-abrasive materials Compatibility Suitable for cameras, lenses, laptops, LCD screens, and binoculars Reasons to buy Comprehensive kit with multiple cleaning tools for all your optical gear. Safe and effective cleaning without damaging delicate surfaces. Reasons to avoid The blower may not be strong enough for heavy dirt removal. Some tools may not be suitable for large cameras or lenses. Click Here to Buy Digitek (DCK-004) Professional 8-in-1 Camera Cleaning Travel Kit, Ideal for Cleaning Lenses, Cameras, Filters, Displays

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the camera cleaner for its quality, value for money, and premium accessories at an affordable price.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a complete, compact solution for maintaining and cleaning your sensitive equipment effectively.

Also read: Kickstart your passion for photography with the best camera for beginners, top 7 affordable picks

The Digitek LP E10 Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery is the perfect solution for photographers who need a reliable, long-lasting power source for their Canon EOS cameras. With a 7.4V and 860mAh capacity, it ensures your camera runs smoothly throughout your shoot. It is equipped with safety features such as overcharge, overheat, and short-circuit protection, making it a safe choice for your camera. Lightweight and portable, it’s ideal as a spare battery for travel or long shoots.

Specifications Voltage 7.4V Capacity 860mAh Compatibility Canon EOS 1100D, 1200D, 1300D, Kiss X50, Kiss X70, Rebel T3, T5, T6 Features Overcharge, overheat, and short-circuit protection Reasons to buy Long-lasting power for extended shoots. Multi-protection features ensure safety. Wide compatibility with various Canon EOS models. Reasons to avoid Limited to Canon EOS cameras, not compatible with other brands. Only comes with a single battery in the package. Click Here to Buy DIGITEK® (LP E10) Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery for DSLR Camera, 7.4V 860mAh, Multi Protection, Compatible with Canon Eos -1100D, 1200D, 1300D, Kiss X50, X70, Rebel T3, T5, T6

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider the battery a good value and backup, offering a cost-effective alternative to the Canon LP-E10. Opinions vary on battery life and functionality.

Why choose this product?

This battery offers reliable power and safety features for Canon camera users, making it a great choice for photographers seeking a dependable backup during shoots or travels.

The Adofys 70” Aluminium Camera Tripod is a versatile and sturdy choice for photographers and videographers. Made from high-quality aluminium alloy, it ensures durability while being lightweight. The tripod features a flip-lock system for quick height adjustment, ranging from 22 inches to 70 inches, allowing flexibility in various shooting conditions. Its high compatibility with cameras, smartphones, and other devices makes it an excellent all-rounder. Non-slip rubber feet add stability for steady shots, even on irregular surfaces.

Specifications Height 22 inches (collapsed) to 70 inches (expanded) Maximum Load Capacity Up to 8 kg Material Aluminium alloy and ABS resin Special Features Flip lock system, eco-friendly rubber feet, lightweight design Warranty 7-day replacement Reasons to buy High stability with flip lock system and non-slip feet. Quick height adjustment from 22 to 70 inches. Lightweight and portable, ideal for travel. Reasons to avoid Maximum load capacity of 8 kg may not be sufficient for heavy-duty professional gear. The tripod may be too tall for low-angle shots. Click Here to Buy Adofys 70” Aluminium Camera Tripod with Travel Bag and Phone Holder |Operating Height: 70 inch | Maximum Load Capacity up to 8kg | Compatible with All Cameras, Cell Phones, Projector, Webcam

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tripod sturdy, versatile, and portable, perfect for mobile and action cameras. Opinions vary on grip and height adjustment.

Why choose this product?

The Adofys 70” Tripod is perfect for photographers who need flexibility and stability. Whether you're capturing high or low shots, this tripod adapts to your needs, making it a great choice for both beginners and seasoned photographers.

What are the essential camera accessories for beginners?

Essential accessories for beginners include a sturdy camera bag for protection, a tripod for stable shots, extra memory cards for storage, a lens cleaning kit for maintaining lens quality, and a spare battery to avoid power issues. These items help ensure you’re well-prepared for different shooting conditions and that your equipment stays in top condition. As you progress, additional accessories like external flashes, camera filters, and microphones can be added to enhance your photography and videography experience.

How do camera filters enhance my photos?

Camera filters are essential tools for controlling light and achieving specific effects in your photos. UV filters help protect your lens from scratches and harmful UV rays, while polarizing filters reduce glare and enhance colours. ND (Neutral Density) filters allow for longer exposures in bright light, creating smooth effects in moving water or skies. Graduated ND filters help balance exposure in scenes with bright skies and darker ground. Filters are particularly beneficial in landscape and outdoor photography to enhance details and achieve professional results.

Also read: Embrace a photography experience like never before with best Polaroid cameras

What is the purpose of a camera stabiliser or gimbal?

A camera stabiliser or gimbal helps eliminate unwanted motion and camera shake when filming or photographing in motion. These devices use motors or mechanical systems to stabilize your camera, resulting in smooth, professional-quality footage. They're particularly useful for video work, such as shooting while walking, running, or on moving vehicles. A stabiliser allows for fluid, cinematic shots without the need for a tripod, making it an invaluable tool for filmmakers and vloggers seeking smooth, high-quality video capture.

Factors to consider while buying camera accessories

When buying camera accessories, consider the following factors,

Compatibility: Ensure the accessory is compatible with your camera model, lenses, and other gear. For example, check if the tripod mount or lens filters fit your specific camera.

Quality: Look for high-quality materials that ensure durability and performance. Choose reputable brands known for producing reliable and long-lasting accessories.

Purpose: Consider the type of photography or videography you do. For example, a tripod might be essential for long exposure shots, while a microphone is needed for videography.

Portability: If you travel often or shoot on the go, prioritize lightweight and compact accessories like portable tripods, camera bags, and lens cleaning kits.

Ease of Use: Choose accessories that are easy to set up and use, such as user-friendly camera straps, quick-release plates, or lens cleaning tools that require minimal effort.

Price: Set a budget and choose accessories that provide good value for money. Sometimes, spending a little more for better quality can save you money in the long run.

Reviews and Recommendations: Read reviews and seek recommendations from experienced photographers to ensure the accessories are reliable and effective in real-world use.

Camera accessories Why do I need a camera memory card? A memory card stores your photos and videos. A high-quality card ensures faster writing speeds and more storage.

Do I need an external flash for my camera? An external flash provides better lighting control for low-light conditions, improving photo quality.

What is a camera remote shutter? A remote shutter lets you take photos without physically pressing the camera’s shutter button, reducing camera shake.

How does a lens hood help? A lens hood prevents unwanted light from hitting the lens, reducing lens flare and improving image contrast.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.