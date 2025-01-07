Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best mixer grinders under 5000: Discover 8 budget-friendly, high-performance models for everyday kitchen needs

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 07, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Explore our guide to the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, featuring product details, pros, cons, and a comparison table.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder| 500 watts 100% Full Copper Motor| Complete Kitchen Machine|4 Unbreakable Jars|2 Years Warranty|Recipe Book By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor|Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder, 21000 RPM Heavy Duty Universal Motor, 304 SS Blades, Large Size Break Resistant JarLids With Twist & Lock Mechanism- Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells ESO 750W 4 JAR Mixer Grinder, 304 SS Blades, High Speed 21000 RPM motor, Heavy and Wider mouth SS Jars, All Jars with Handle, 2 Year Product & 5 Year Motor Warranty (Teal) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vidiem Mixer Grinder 576 A Vector SJ (Black) | 750 watt Mixer Grinder 3 Leakproof Jars with self-Lock for Wet & Dry Spices, chutneys & curries | 5 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cello Hercules Mixer Grinder 750W, Black- 2 Year Warranty (Wet Jar with Lid- 1.2 L; Dry Jar with Lid- 1L; Chutney Jar with Lid- 500ml; Juicer Jar Capacity- 1500ml; Spatula) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Mixer grinders are essential appliances for every kitchen, making food preparation quicker and easier. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve curated a list of the 8 best mixer grinders under 5000. Whether you prioritise power, durability, or versatility, our guide covers all the key factors to consider. From multi-functionality to ease of use, these top-rated mixers cater to various cooking needs. Read on to discover the ideal mixer grinder that suits your requirements and fits your budget.

Affordable and powerful mixer grinder under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 for versatile kitchen needs.
Affordable and powerful mixer grinder under 5000 for versatile kitchen needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige IRIS mixer grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance that comes with a 750-watt motor, 3 stainless steel jars, and a 1-year warranty. It is designed for easy operation and hassle-free maintenance, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder:

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • 1-year warranty
  • Easy to operate
  • Hassle-free maintenance

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful motorMay be noisy
Versatile 
Durable 
Loading Suggestions...

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond mixer grinder is equipped with a 750-watt motor, 3 speed settings, and a shock-proof ABS body. It comes with stainless steel jars for grinding and juicing, making it a versatile and efficient appliance for your kitchen.

Specifications of Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 speed settings
  • Shock-proof ABS body
  • Stainless steel jars
  • Versatile and efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Efficient grindingMay be heavy
Durable body 
Versatile 
Loading Suggestions...

The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend is a compact and powerful mixer grinder with 2 interchangeable jars for grinding and blending. It features a 400-watt motor, anti-skid feet, and easy-to-use push start and stop feature, making it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer:

  • 400-watt motor
  • 2 interchangeable jars
  • Anti-skid feet
  • Easy-to-use push start and stop feature
  • Compact and powerful

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact designMay be less powerful for heavy-duty tasks
Powerful motor 
Easy to use 

Also read: Mixer grinder buying guide: Everything you need to know before choosing between a traditional and bullet mixer grinder

Loading Suggestions...

The Philips HL7759/00 mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor, advanced ventilation system, and leak-proof jars for efficient and mess-free grinding. It comes with 4 jars for various grinding and blending needs, making it a versatile and reliable appliance for your kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder:

  • 750-watt motor
  • Advanced ventilation system
  • Leak-proof jars
  • 4 jars for various needs
  • Versatile and reliable

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Efficient grindingMay be expensive
Leak-proof jars 
Versatile 

Also read: Best mixer grinder company: Top 9 mixer grinders from brands like Phillips, Lifelong, Bajaj and more

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Klassic mixer grinder is equipped with a 750-watt motor, 3 stainless steel jars, and a universal motor for high performance. It features a unique tri-mate couplers for efficient grinding, making it a durable and efficient appliance for your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder:

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Universal motor for high performance
  • Unique tri-mate couplers
  • Durable and efficient

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High performanceMay be bulky
Efficient grinding 
Durable 

Also read: Crompton Ameo Pro mixer grinder review: Is this your next powerful ally for effortless cooking?

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Grinder Blades mixer grinder features a 500-watt motor, 3 stainless steel jars, and a 2-year product warranty for peace of mind. It comes with specialized blades for superior grinding and blending, making it an ideal choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Havells ESO 750W 4 JAR Mixer Grinder:

  • 500-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • 2-year product warranty
  • Specialized blades for superior grinding
  • Ideal for everyday use

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Superior grindingMay be less powerful
Durable 
Product warranty 

Also read: Best mixer grinders for home: Top 8 options that blend performance, efficiency and convenience

Loading Suggestions...

The Vidiem Leakproof mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor, self-locking chutney jar, and 5-year motor warranty for long-lasting performance. It comes with leak-proof jars and a sturdy build, making it a reliable and efficient appliance for your kitchen.

Specifications of Vidiem Mixer Grinder 576 A Vector SJ (Black):

  • 750-watt motor
  • Self-locking chutney jar
  • 5-year motor warranty
  • Leak-proof jars
  • Reliable and efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Long-lasting performanceMay be expensive
Leak-proof jars 
Reliable build 

Also read: 1000 watt mixer grinders: Top 10 options to get the perfect blend in the kitchen

Loading Suggestions...

The Hercules Mixer Grinder is a high-capacity appliance with a 1000-watt motor, 4 stainless steel jars, and a 5-year motor warranty for peace of mind. It features a unique cooling system for efficient operation, making it an ideal choice for heavy-duty tasks.

Specifications of Cello Hercules Mixer Grinder 750W, Black:

  • 1000-watt motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • 5-year motor warranty
  • Unique cooling system
  • Ideal for heavy-duty tasks

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High capacityMay be bulky
Efficient cooling system 
Reliable build 

Top 5 features of best mixer grinder under 5000:

Best Mixer Grinder under 5000Motor PowerJar CapacityWarrantySpecial FeaturesPrice
Prestige IRIS750W3 Jars1 yearEasy to operate4000
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond750W3 Jars2 yearsShock-proof body4500
Wonderchef Nutri-Blend400W2 Jars1 yearCompact design3500
Philips HL7759/00750W4 Jars2 yearsAdvanced ventilation5000
Havells Klassic750W3 Jars1 yearTri-mate couplers4200
Havells Grinder Blades500W3 Jars2 yearsSpecialized blades3800
Vidiem Leakproof750W3 Jars5 yearsSelf-locking chutney jar5500
Hercules Mixer Grinder1000W4 Jars5 yearsCooling system4800

Best value for money mixer grinder under 5000:

The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend stands out as the best value for money with its compact design, powerful motor, and interchangeable jars for grinding and blending. It offers great versatility and efficiency at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall mixer grinder under 5000:

The Hercules Mixer Grinder takes the lead with its high-capacity 1000-watt motor, 5-year motor warranty, and unique cooling system for efficient operation. It is ideal for heavy-duty tasks and offers unmatched performance and reliability in the category.

How to find the perfect mixer grinder under 5000:

Power and Performance: Look for a mixer grinder with a motor power of 500-750 watts for efficient grinding. A higher wattage ensures smoother and faster performance.

Durability and Build Quality: Choose a model with sturdy materials like stainless steel jars and robust plastic housing for long-lasting use.

Ease of Use and Cleaning: Opt for a user-friendly design with easy-to-operate controls and detachable, washable jars for hassle-free maintenance.

Versatility: Select a model with multiple jars and blades for a variety of functions, such as grinding, blending, and juicing.

Brand Reputation and Warranty: Stick to well-known brands offering reliable customer service and warranty options.

Similar articles for you

Best mixer grinders: Top 10 picks to chop, grind, blend and puree a variety of ingredients with ease

Mixer grinder vs food processor: Which one should you buy? A comparison with top 5 options for you

Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

Philips vs Prestige mixer grinder: Learn why you should buy a mixer grinder for your kitchen and which one to choose

FAQs on mixer grinder under 5000

  • What is the average price of a mixer grinder under 5000?

    The average price for a mixer grinder under 5000 is between 3500 to 5500 rupees, depending on the brand and features.

  • Are the jars of these mixer grinders leak-proof?

    Yes, most of the mixer grinders listed here come with leak-proof jars for mess-free grinding and blending.

  • Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty?

    Yes, all the products mentioned come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 5 years for peace of mind and after-sales support.

  • Can these mixer grinders handle heavy-duty tasks?

    Yes, some of the mixer grinders listed are designed for heavy-duty tasks with high-capacity motors and durable build quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On