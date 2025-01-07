Mixer grinders are essential appliances for every kitchen, making food preparation quicker and easier. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve curated a list of the 8 best mixer grinders under ₹5000. Whether you prioritise power, durability, or versatility, our guide covers all the key factors to consider. From multi-functionality to ease of use, these top-rated mixers cater to various cooking needs. Read on to discover the ideal mixer grinder that suits your requirements and fits your budget.
The Prestige IRIS mixer grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance that comes with a 750-watt motor, 3 stainless steel jars, and a 1-year warranty. It is designed for easy operation and hassle-free maintenance, making it a great choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder:
750-watt motor
3 stainless steel jars
1-year warranty
Easy to operate
Hassle-free maintenance
The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond mixer grinder is equipped with a 750-watt motor, 3 speed settings, and a shock-proof ABS body. It comes with stainless steel jars for grinding and juicing, making it a versatile and efficient appliance for your kitchen.
Specifications of Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:
750-watt motor
3 speed settings
Shock-proof ABS body
Stainless steel jars
Versatile and efficient
The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend is a compact and powerful mixer grinder with 2 interchangeable jars for grinding and blending. It features a 400-watt motor, anti-skid feet, and easy-to-use push start and stop feature, making it ideal for everyday use.
Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer:
The Philips HL7759/00 mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor, advanced ventilation system, and leak-proof jars for efficient and mess-free grinding. It comes with 4 jars for various grinding and blending needs, making it a versatile and reliable appliance for your kitchen.
Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder:
The Havells Klassic mixer grinder is equipped with a 750-watt motor, 3 stainless steel jars, and a universal motor for high performance. It features a unique tri-mate couplers for efficient grinding, making it a durable and efficient appliance for your kitchen.
Specifications of Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder:
The Havells Grinder Blades mixer grinder features a 500-watt motor, 3 stainless steel jars, and a 2-year product warranty for peace of mind. It comes with specialized blades for superior grinding and blending, making it an ideal choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Havells ESO 750W 4 JAR Mixer Grinder:
The Vidiem Leakproof mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor, self-locking chutney jar, and 5-year motor warranty for long-lasting performance. It comes with leak-proof jars and a sturdy build, making it a reliable and efficient appliance for your kitchen.
Specifications of Vidiem Mixer Grinder 576 A Vector SJ (Black):
The Hercules Mixer Grinder is a high-capacity appliance with a 1000-watt motor, 4 stainless steel jars, and a 5-year motor warranty for peace of mind. It features a unique cooling system for efficient operation, making it an ideal choice for heavy-duty tasks.
Specifications of Cello Hercules Mixer Grinder 750W, Black:
1000-watt motor
4 stainless steel jars
5-year motor warranty
Unique cooling system
Ideal for heavy-duty tasks
Top 5 features of best mixer grinder under ₹5000:
Best Mixer Grinder under ₹5000
Motor Power
Jar Capacity
Warranty
Special Features
Price
Prestige IRIS
750W
3 Jars
1 year
Easy to operate
4000
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond
750W
3 Jars
2 years
Shock-proof body
4500
Wonderchef Nutri-Blend
400W
2 Jars
1 year
Compact design
3500
Philips HL7759/00
750W
4 Jars
2 years
Advanced ventilation
5000
Havells Klassic
750W
3 Jars
1 year
Tri-mate couplers
4200
Havells Grinder Blades
500W
3 Jars
2 years
Specialized blades
3800
Vidiem Leakproof
750W
3 Jars
5 years
Self-locking chutney jar
5500
Hercules Mixer Grinder
1000W
4 Jars
5 years
Cooling system
4800
Best value for money mixer grinder under ₹5000:
The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend stands out as the best value for money with its compact design, powerful motor, and interchangeable jars for grinding and blending. It offers great versatility and efficiency at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall mixer grinder under ₹5000:
The Hercules Mixer Grinder takes the lead with its high-capacity 1000-watt motor, 5-year motor warranty, and unique cooling system for efficient operation. It is ideal for heavy-duty tasks and offers unmatched performance and reliability in the category.
How to find the perfect mixer grinder under ₹5000:
Power and Performance: Look for a mixer grinder with a motor power of 500-750 watts for efficient grinding. A higher wattage ensures smoother and faster performance.
Durability and Build Quality: Choose a model with sturdy materials like stainless steel jars and robust plastic housing for long-lasting use.
Ease of Use and Cleaning: Opt for a user-friendly design with easy-to-operate controls and detachable, washable jars for hassle-free maintenance.
Versatility: Select a model with multiple jars and blades for a variety of functions, such as grinding, blending, and juicing.
Brand Reputation and Warranty: Stick to well-known brands offering reliable customer service and warranty options.
What is the average price of a mixer grinder under 5000?
The average price for a mixer grinder under 5000 is between 3500 to 5500 rupees, depending on the brand and features.
Are the jars of these mixer grinders leak-proof?
Yes, most of the mixer grinders listed here come with leak-proof jars for mess-free grinding and blending.
Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty?
Yes, all the products mentioned come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 5 years for peace of mind and after-sales support.
Can these mixer grinders handle heavy-duty tasks?
Yes, some of the mixer grinders listed are designed for heavy-duty tasks with high-capacity motors and durable build quality.
