Indoor pollution is an increasing concern in India, making the need for air-purifying plants more critical than ever. In this article, we will explore some of the top plants that can help combat pollution and improve air quality indoors. Plants like the snake plant, peace lily, and aloe vera are known for their ability to absorb harmful toxins and release oxygen, creating a healthier environment in your home. Transform your space with plants that purify air and reduce pollution.(Pexels)

Not only do these plants enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living space, but they also serve as natural air purifiers. Each plant has unique features, and we will compare the pros and cons of each to help you make an informed decision. Whether you have limited space or need a plant that requires minimal maintenance, there's an ideal option for every home. Discover the best plants to improve indoor air quality and create a fresh, green living space today.

The KYARI Variegated Sansevieria Plant is a low-maintenance, air-purifying plant that is perfect for the kitchen or bedroom. It features beautiful variegated leaves and is known for its ability to remove toxins from the air. This plant thrives in indirect sunlight and requires minimal watering.

Specifications of KYARI Variegated Sansevieria Plant

Height: 8-10 inches

Pot Size: 4-5 inches

Low maintenance

Air-purifying

Indoor plant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Beautiful variegated leaves Requires indirect sunlight Low maintenance

The KYARI Indoor Air Purifier Plant is an excellent choice for improving indoor air quality. It is easy to care for and is known for its ability to remove harmful toxins from the air. This plant is ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of KYARI Indoor Air Purifier Plant

Height: 10-12 inches

Pot Size: 5-6 inches

Easy to care for

Air-purifying

Ideal for bedrooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Improves indoor air quality May require more watering Easy to care for

The OhhSome Spathiphyllum Indoor Plant is a beautiful and effective air purifier. It features lush green leaves and is known for its ability to remove toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air. This plant is perfect for homes and offices.

Specifications of OhhSome Spathiphyllum Indoor Plant

Height: 12-14 inches

Pot Size: 6-7 inches

Effective air purifier

Lush green leaves

Ideal for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removes formaldehyde and benzene Requires regular pruning Ideal for homes and offices

The JESAA GREENS Crassula Plant is a unique and attractive air-purifying plant. It features fleshy green leaves and is known for its ability to remove harmful pollutants from the air. This plant is ideal for adding a decorative touch to your home or office.

Specifications of JESAA GREENS Crassula Plant

Height: 6-8 inches

Pot Size: 4-5 inches

Unique and attractive

Air-purifying

Ideal for home or office decoration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Attractive fleshy green leaves Requires well-drained soil Effective air purifier

The Purifying Chlorophytum Comosum Plant, also known as the Spider Plant, is a classic air-purifying plant. It features long, arching leaves and is known for its ability to remove toxins such as carbon monoxide and xylene from the air. This plant is perfect for hanging baskets or as a tabletop plant.

Specifications of Purifying Chlorophytum Comosum Plant

Height: 10-12 inches

Pot Size: 5-6 inches

Classic air-purifying plant

Removes carbon monoxide and xylene

Ideal for hanging baskets or tabletop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic and versatile Sensitive to overwatering Effective air purifier

The Bloombuddy Snake Plant is a sleek and modern air-purifying plant. It features tall, upright leaves and is known for its ability to remove toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air. This plant is perfect for modern interiors and low-light environments.

Specifications of Bloombuddy Snake Plant

Height: 14-16 inches

Pot Size: 6-7 inches

Sleek and modern design

Air-purifying

Ideal for modern interiors

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Sensitive to overwatering Effective air purifier

Top 3 features of best plants to help with pollution:

Product Name Height Pot Size Main Feature KYARI Variegated Sansevieria 8-10 inches 4-5 inches Low maintenance KYARI Indoor Air Purifier 10-12 inches 5-6 inches Easy to care for OhhSome Spathiphyllum 12-14 inches 6-7 inches Effective air purifier JESAA GREENS Crassula 6-8 inches 4-5 inches Unique and attractive Purifying Chlorophytum Comosum 10-12 inches 5-6 inches Classic air-purifying plant Bloombuddy Snake Plant 14-16 inches 6-7 inches Sleek and modern design

Best value for money:

The Bloombuddy Snake Plant offers the best value for money with its sleek and modern design, effective air-purifying capabilities, and versatility for modern interiors.

Best overall product:

The Creative Farmer Polyalthia Longifolia Plant stands out as the best overall product with its fast-growing nature, low-maintenance care, and ability to create a green barrier against pollution.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best plants to help with pollution:

Air purification efficiency: Choose plants known for their air-purifying abilities, such as snake plants, peace lilies, and bamboo palms, which can absorb toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.

Light and space requirements: Select plants that match your home's light conditions, whether bright, indirect light or low light. Also, consider the space available for the plant to grow.

Maintenance and care: Opt for low-maintenance plants if you have a busy schedule. Some plants require more attention than others in terms of watering, humidity, and pruning.

Aesthetic appeal: Choose plants that complement your home decor while improving air quality. Aesthetically pleasing plants will add beauty to your space while serving a functional purpose.

FAQs on Plants to help with Pollution What are the average prices of these air-purifying plants? The prices of these plants range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500, depending on the size and specific variety.

Do these plants require special care or maintenance? Most of these air-purifying plants are low-maintenance and require minimal care, making them ideal for beginners and busy individuals.

How effective are these plants at purifying indoor air? These plants are known for their ability to remove harmful toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, carbon monoxide, and ammonia from the air, creating a healthier indoor environment.

Are there any new releases or varieties available in the market? New varieties of air-purifying plants are constantly being introduced, offering unique features and benefits for indoor environments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.