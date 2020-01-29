e-paper
1,410kg of adulterated cottage cheese seized from Parvati

pune Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:08 IST
The Pune police crime branch seized at least 1,410kg of adulterated paneer (cottage cheese) from a wholesale shop in Parvati. 

The  seizure was done by Unit 4 of the crime branch led by senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan. Police hawaldar Ganesh Salunkhe of Unit 4 received information that a shop in Vishnu Society at Mitra Mandal chowk in Parvati is selling adulterated paneer in large quantities.  The paneer was found to have been sourced from Wada area of Palghar, according to the police. 

 The nameless shop was being run by a man named Harikrushna Murlidhar Shetty. The police did not find the required Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permit required for the sale of food products at the shop. The samples collected from the shop were found to be below the quality level prescribed by the FDA. 

The police seized 1,410kg of paneer worth Rs 2,53,000 which was present in the shop. The product has been shifted to a cold storage and sealed, according to the police.

