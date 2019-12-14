10th All India Defence Accounts Department cricket tournament: Controller of Defence Accounts, Jabalpur lifts men’s trophy

pune

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:53 IST

The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) (SC) organised the 10th All India DAD Cricket Tournament from December 9-13 in the city. In the men’s event, the Controller of Defence Accounts, Jabalpur, lifted the winner’s trophy while in the women’s category, the team of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Air Force), New Delhi, won the trophy.

Thirteen cricket teams, including five women cricket teams, from all over India consisting of more than 200 players, participated in the week-long tournament. The tournament was organised in four stadiums simultaneously. The semi-final and final matches were held at the Deccan Gymkhana stadium on December 12 and 13, respectively.

The Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension Disbursement), Meerut, were the runners-up in the men’s event, while the team comprising PCDA (SC), PCDA (O) and National Academy of Defence Financial Management, Pune, were the runners-up in the women’s category.

Sanjiv Mittal, Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), distributed the prizes as the chief guest on the final day of the tournament on Saturday.

Mittal complimented the players for the high degree of professionalism exhibited by them during the tournament and informed the audience about plans of DAD to recruit more national level and distinguished players in different sports.