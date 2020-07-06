12 Covid-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns in Pune
The ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan in Maharashtra.pune Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:06 IST
A total of 12 Covid-19 patients were injured on Monday when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan here in Maharashtra, police said.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
“An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towards the Balewadi-based Covid-19 isolation facility from Kothrud when it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-Mumbai Highway,” said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadi police station.