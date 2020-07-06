e-paper
Home / Pune News / 12 Covid-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns in Pune

12 Covid-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns in Pune

The ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan in Maharashtra.

pune Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Pune
All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
A total of 12 Covid-19 patients were injured on Monday when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan here in Maharashtra, police said.

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

“An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towards the Balewadi-based Covid-19 isolation facility from Kothrud when it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-Mumbai Highway,” said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadi police station.

