e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 14 SRPF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Pune

14 SRPF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Pune

With this, number of positive cases in SRPF’s Pune unit has reached 70, 40 of whom have recovered.

pune Updated: May 27, 2020 11:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
Two companies from Pune’s Group II of the SRPF were posted in Mumbai and they recently returned to the headquarters in Pune.
Two companies from Pune’s Group II of the SRPF were posted in Mumbai and they recently returned to the headquarters in Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Fourteen State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans based in Pune have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Two companies from Pune’s Group II of the SRPF were posted in Mumbai and they recently returned to the headquarters here, he said.

“Swab samples of jawans from the two companies were taken. On Tuesday, the reports of 14 jawans came out positive,” he said.

With this, number of positive cases in SRPF’s Pune unit has reached 70, 40 of whom have recovered, said the officer.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In