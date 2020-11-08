e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 150 kg marijuana worth Rs 28 lakh seized in Bhigwan

150 kg marijuana worth Rs 28 lakh seized in Bhigwan

pune Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:17 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

The Bhigwan police in a major raid recovered marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 24 lakh during a raid carried out at an area on Pune-Solapur highway near Bhigwan. The local crime branch swooped down on the marijuana transporter and arrested him red-handed with the contraband estimated to be over 150 kg and costing around Rs 28 lakh in the market from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Kumar Miragane, ( 32), who is a resident of Barshi in Solapur district. LCB officials said that they had received a tip-off that a transporter was carrying a huge amount of illegal marijuana in his four-wheeler.

Following the tip-off, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed by sleuths. The main accused is suspected to a be part of a larger statewide network of marijuana suppliers who operate with the assistance of village-level operatives.

Local crime branch chief Padmakar Ghanwat said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been lodged against the accused and investigation was underway to find out if more accused persons were involved in the case. The police were probing the destination and the persons to whom the contraband was scheduled to be delivered he said. A case has been registered against Miragane under relevant sections of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act at Bhigwan police station.

Earlier in June, a farm of cannabis was found by the local crime branch who then had seized drugs estimated to be worth Rs 21 lakh during the raid on the farm.

The local crime branch had arrested Dattu Shankar Shinde, 47, a resident of Shinde vasti area of Girim in Daund taluka who was suspected to be the farmer of the narcotic plant which is illegal and banned in the country.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In