17-year-old mowed down by speeding truck in Pune, one held

Neha Suryakant Hambiwant, a 17-year-old student was mowed down by a speeding truck near Central Mall in Erandwane on Friday afternoon. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Hambiwat is a resident of Ghorpade peth.

Her friend Vaishnavi Dangavhal, 18, who was also injured in the road accident, lodged a complaint against the truck driver at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Based on Dangavhal’s complaint, the police arrested the accused truck driver on Saturday. The accused has been identified has Jalinder Eknath Sondkar (48), a resident of Naigaon in Purandar taluka.

According to the police, the accident took place at 12:30pm on September 6. Hambiwant and Dangavhal were walking near Central Mall when the truck hit them. The driver had fled the spot. Hambiwant and Dangavhal were rushed to a nearby hospital, but Hambiwant succumbed to her injuries.

A case under Section 304 a (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused truck driver.

