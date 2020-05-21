174 coronavirus patients found in Pune district, 14 deaths

pune

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:53 IST

Pune district reported 174 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 4,544, while the death toll reached 235 after 14 people, highest in a day,succumbed to the infection.

Of the 174 cases, 150 were detected in Pune city, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad and 17 in cantonment and rural areas, said a health official.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas is 3,932, 234 and 378, respectively.