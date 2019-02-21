19-year-old killed in an accident, truck set ablaze in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A teenager was killed after a truck hit his two-wheeler, on an overbridge near KSB chowk, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The frenzied mob of people surrounding the spot set the truck on fire, damaging it partially.

The deceased boy has been identified asOmkar More (19), who was riding a Vespa on the overbridge. The police rushed to the spot and pulled out the two-wheeler from underthe burnt truck’s front wheel.

“We rushed two fire vehicles to the spot and it took us 15 minutes to douse off the fire. There was traffic chaos in the area and the truck driver was nowhere to be seen,” said Bhagwan Yamger, fire officer, General Arunkumar Vaidya Central Fire Station of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

A case of causing deathdue to negligent driving was registered at Pimpri police station against the truck driver.

In yet another case, a pedestrian was killed near Asha Hotel on Sinhagad road. The body was found by a passers-by who reported it to the police. The identity of the man could not be ascertained, neither have the police identified the vehicle which was involved in the accident. His body was sent for post mortem and the incident was recorded at Dattawadi police station.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday a 34-year-old man was killed by a dumper truck which hit him from the rear. The deceased has been identified as Toshwar Manjit Singh, 34, a resident of Lakshmi Satyam Society in Kamala Park, Dhanori.

Singh was riding a Honda Activa at 9:45 am on Tuesday on the road connecting Dhanori to Vishrantwadi. A truck driven by Mehmodkhan Lalakhan Pathan, (51), hit Singh’s two-wheeler, killing him instantly.

Pathan, a resident of Charholi, fled the scene but was later arrested by Vishrantwadi police, which booked him under sections279, 304(a), 338 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 132(1)(c), 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:16 IST