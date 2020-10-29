e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 2,419 students drop out of PMC school post 7th standard reveals PMC data

2,419 students drop out of PMC school post 7th standard reveals PMC data

The civic body’s primary education department administrator Meenakshi Raut gave the drop out numbers after Congress leader Aba Bagul demanded the numbers be released by the school board.

pune Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:09 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
According to Bagul, Pune is considered as the Oxford of the east. If this is the situation of primary education in the city and around 2,500 students are dropping school after 7th standard then it is shocking.
According to Bagul, Pune is considered as the Oxford of the east. If this is the situation of primary education in the city and around 2,500 students are dropping school after 7th standard then it is shocking.(HT representative photo)
         

A total of 2,419 students have dropped out of school after 7th standard in the year 2019-20, according to data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The civic body’s primary education department administrator Meenakshi Raut gave the drop out numbers after Congress leader Aba Bagul demanded the numbers be released by the school board.

Raut said, “The PMC is running 250 primary schools in the city. The primary school is up to 7th standard. A total of 9,548 students passed out of the 7th standard in the year 2019-20. After passing, 4,441 students took admission in PMC run middle schools; a total of 3,395 students took admission at various private schools and a total of 2,419 students did not come to take a transfer certificate which means they did not take an admission anywhere.”

According to Bagul, Pune is considered as the Oxford of the east. If this is the situation of primary education in the city and around 2,500 students are dropping school after 7th standard then it is shocking.

“Mostly students from lower-income groups join the PMC school. If these students dropped out from school, it is very clear that either they would start work somewhere to help their parents or turn towards crime activity,” Bagul added.

Bagul appealed to the municipal commissioner to start night school in the e-learning school located at Sahakarnagar for these drop-out students.

Bagul said, “I am going to start night school in the Rajiv Gandhi e-learning school for drop out students. I am appealing the municipal commissioner to give any skill education to these students as it would help them to get better employment opportunities after completing education.”

top news
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Lara reveals CSK’s problem
‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Lara reveals CSK’s problem
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In