2.5 lakh Pune students begin HSC exams today

A total of 14,91,306 students are appearing for the Higher secondary certificate (HSC) examinations 2019 beginning from February 21, 2019. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, 8,42,919 boys and 6,48,151 girls have registered for the examination from 9771 colleges. These include 6,024 physically challenged students, as well.

“This year there are two changes in the exam papers - all nine language papers will have activity sheets and Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths exam papers have undergone a structural change in questions wherein students will have to attempt all topics compulsorily,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, MSBSHSE.

She also added that there is in an increase in the examination centres. While last year there were 2822 centres, this year there are 2957 centres, she said.

Exam centres-

Pune- 367

State- 2,957

Total students -

Pune- 2,51,165

State- 14,91,306

Boys-

Pune- 1,45,516

State- 8,42,919

Girls-

Pune- 1,05,600

State- 6,48,151

Physically handicapped-

Pune- 886

State- 6,024

Custodian of question paper and answer sheets

State- 487

Pune- 46

Science-

Pune- 1,04,456

State- 5,69,476

Arts-

Pune- 68,656

State- 4,82,372

Commerce-

Pune- 68,989

State- 3,81,446

Professional courses (Vocational)-

Pune- 9,046

State- 58,012

Special case:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has given a special allowance to a Sophia College student in Mumbai to use her iPad to write her examination. Nishka Naresh Hassangadi has a learning disability and on the request of her doctor, the authorities allowed the student to answer the questions on her iPad, which will be duly checked and then, her writer will write the answers in the answer sheet. She has been given 20 minutes extra per hour to write her exams.

--- There has been an increase in examination centres this year by 135. In 2018, there were 2,822 centres.

--- All mobile phones of students, teachers and proctors will be kept with a central manager of the examination centre. If need be, they can use the landlines available at the centre. This has been done to ensure that cheating and copying during the exams is eliminated.

*Source - Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 15:25 IST