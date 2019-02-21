2.5 lakh Pune students begin HSC exams today
This year there are two changes in the exam papers - all nine language papers will have activity sheets and Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths exam papers have undergone a structural change in questions wherein students will have to attempt all topics compulsorilypune Updated: Feb 21, 2019 15:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
A total of 14,91,306 students are appearing for the Higher secondary certificate (HSC) examinations 2019 beginning from February 21, 2019. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, 8,42,919 boys and 6,48,151 girls have registered for the examination from 9771 colleges. These include 6,024 physically challenged students, as well.
“This year there are two changes in the exam papers - all nine language papers will have activity sheets and Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths exam papers have undergone a structural change in questions wherein students will have to attempt all topics compulsorily,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, MSBSHSE.
She also added that there is in an increase in the examination centres. While last year there were 2822 centres, this year there are 2957 centres, she said.
Exam centres-
Pune- 367
State- 2,957
Total students -
Pune- 2,51,165
State- 14,91,306
Boys-
Pune- 1,45,516
State- 8,42,919
Girls-
Pune- 1,05,600
State- 6,48,151
Physically handicapped-
Pune- 886
State- 6,024
Custodian of question paper and answer sheets
State- 487
Pune- 46
Science-
Pune- 1,04,456
State- 5,69,476
Arts-
Pune- 68,656
State- 4,82,372
Commerce-
Pune- 68,989
State- 3,81,446
Professional courses (Vocational)-
Pune- 9,046
State- 58,012
Special case:
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has given a special allowance to a Sophia College student in Mumbai to use her iPad to write her examination. Nishka Naresh Hassangadi has a learning disability and on the request of her doctor, the authorities allowed the student to answer the questions on her iPad, which will be duly checked and then, her writer will write the answers in the answer sheet. She has been given 20 minutes extra per hour to write her exams.
--- There has been an increase in examination centres this year by 135. In 2018, there were 2,822 centres.
--- All mobile phones of students, teachers and proctors will be kept with a central manager of the examination centre. If need be, they can use the landlines available at the centre. This has been done to ensure that cheating and copying during the exams is eliminated.
*Source - Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
