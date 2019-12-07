2 killed in 5-vehicle-pile up at Daund

pune

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:40 IST

A highway pile-up involving at least five vehicles killed two persons on Saturday morning. The incident happened along the Sahajpur phata, near Oasis Hotel, at 6:30am on Saturday, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Omkar alias Raju Anna Gawand, 30, a resident of Ravangaon in Daund and Virendra Singh Yadav, 35, a resident of Kurkumbh in Daund. The two were travelling in a Maruti Eeco along with another person who also sustained injuries, said police.

The injured has been identified as Kailas Ramchandra Bhagwat. He was rushed to Vishwaraj hospital in Loni Kalbhor. He could not be reached for a statement by the police as he is undergoing treatment, according to officials.

Sashikant Shankar Wagh, hawaldar of Yavat police station who was at the spot said, “The pile-up occurred on Saturday after a tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tractor travelling to Pune. A tempo which was following the tanker also rammed into it. A car which was following the tempo crashed into it. The car was then hit by a goods carrier truck. In total, five vehicles were piled-up.”

According to the police, all the vehicles were travelling towards Pune. The deceased’s Maruti Eeco car got stuck between the tempo and the goods carrier truck. The driver of the tanker which was stuck behind the tractor and the tempo fled the spot.

An accident report has been registered at Yavat police station which comes under Pune rural police jurisdiction.