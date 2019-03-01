2 Pune cops prevent thieves from robbing jewellery shop in Bopodi

Three unidentified men, who were planning to rob a jewellery shop in Bopodi, on Thursday open fired at two policemen patrolling the area near Raviraj Heights on Bhau Patil road. On patrol beat marshals were successful in stopping the thieves from breaking in a jewellery store, before avoiding the shots fired by the thieves to flee the scene.

The two police officials have been identified as Hawaldar Madhav Gopnar and Hawaldar Gholap of Khadki police station.

The two policemen spotted a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) parked outside the jewellery shop.

The driver’s seat as well as the passenger seat of the car was occupied. When the two policemen came closer they found that a third man was also in the vehicle.

One of the men started yelling at the policemen to not come closer or he will kill them. He then fired two shots in direction of Hawaldar Gholap and fled the spot. No casualties are reported.

Shafik Pathan of Khadki police station, who is investigating the case said, “We have found closed circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area. The investigation is on.”

A case under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code among with Section 37(1)135 and Section 4(25)(27) of Arms Act has been registered at the Khadki police station.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:37 IST