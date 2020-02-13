e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / 21-year-old accuses Nepalese national of molestation in Navi peth

21-year-old accuses Nepalese national of molestation in Navi peth

pune Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Nepalese national was booked by the Pune police on Thursday for outraging the modesty of a 21-year-old in Navi peth.

The man was identified as Raj Ghansham Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Sai Shivneri hotel in Pune. He is a native of Nepal who is settled in Pune. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the 21-year-old woman.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, when the complainant was walking from near a medical store when Thapa started laughing at her and then followed her, according to the complainant.

The man closed the distance between the two and touched her inappropriately before he pulled her towards himself. He then started making lewd gestures at her, the complainant told the police.

Archana Khatke, assistant police inspector of Vishrambaug police station who is also the investigating officer the case said that the police are on the look out for Thapa.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(d) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vishrambaug police station against the man.

top news
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Britain’s desi cabinet: Top 3 posts in UK cabinet go to Indian-origin ministers
Britain’s desi cabinet: Top 3 posts in UK cabinet go to Indian-origin ministers
Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director
Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution
J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News