21-year-old accuses Nepalese national of molestation in Navi peth

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:11 IST

A Nepalese national was booked by the Pune police on Thursday for outraging the modesty of a 21-year-old in Navi peth.

The man was identified as Raj Ghansham Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Sai Shivneri hotel in Pune. He is a native of Nepal who is settled in Pune. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the 21-year-old woman.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, when the complainant was walking from near a medical store when Thapa started laughing at her and then followed her, according to the complainant.

The man closed the distance between the two and touched her inappropriately before he pulled her towards himself. He then started making lewd gestures at her, the complainant told the police.

Archana Khatke, assistant police inspector of Vishrambaug police station who is also the investigating officer the case said that the police are on the look out for Thapa.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(d) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vishrambaug police station against the man.