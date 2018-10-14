Money matters: 21-year-old stabbed to death in Pimpri over long standing enmity

The Pimpri police have booked three persons on charges of murdering a youth on Friday night at Bhairavnath chowk. Two of the accused have been taken into custody.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Anil alias Sonya Ashok Gholap, Kunal Sanjay Mane and Anil Kurhade. The trio reportedly had a long standing enmity (over financial matters)with the victim due to which they took the extreme step, police said.

The incident took place at 12.30 am on Friday when the three assailants armed with sharp weapons (hidden inside their shirts) accosted Ganesh Balbhim Bangar (21), a resident of Yelwadi in Dehugaon area of Pimpri.

The victim was standing alone at the chowk when the trio pulled out their sharp weapons and attacked him. One of them stabbed him (reportedly with a machete) in the abdomen, police officials said. They then slit his throat.

Bangar, who worked as a speaker repair mechanic, lay in a pool of blood and nobody came to his rescue till around 12.45 am, eyewitnesses informed.

Some bystanders called up the control room after which an ambulance and police patrol van came to the scene of crime. Five policemen put him in the ambulance and rushed him to the hospital, where he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

Police prepared sketches of the accused based on the descriptions given by some eyewitnesses and two have have been taken into custody, Pimpri police investigators said. The formal arrest will be made later. A case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian penal code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 14:46 IST