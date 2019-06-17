21-year-old Pune man beaten up over monetary dispute

A 21-year-old man was grievously injured after being allegedly attacked by his neighbour and three others. The incident took place in the late hours on Friday at Chate chowk, Wadarvasti, Karvenagar.

The complainant has been identified as Akshay Phalke (21), and one of the assailants has been identified as Aniket Dicholkar. The three others have not been identified yet, according to police.

One of the assailants had rented speakers from Phalke and refused to make payment of Rs 1,000 for the same.

Phalke had provided speakers at a wedding in the nearby area. The wedding was that of the sister of one of the four assailants. When Phalke asked him for the rent Dicholkar denied giving the money.

“The complainant is a Videocon dish service employee. He had rented speakers to Dicholkar for the wedding. He was asking for Rs 1,000 for the same. However, Dicholkar did not want to pay him,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Shweta Balwant Chavan of Warje police station who is investigating the case.

While Dicholkar attacked Phalke with a long blade-like weapon, the three others rained blows on him while hitting him on the head with metal and wooden rods, according to the complaint.

He suffered head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment currently.

Dicholkar and his friends, meanwhile, are on the run, according to the police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1) 135 of Maharashtra Police Act along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Warje police station.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:40 IST