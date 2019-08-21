22 schoolchildren hospitalised in Katraj after consuming midday meal

pune

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:12 IST

About 22 schoolchildren of the Katraj-based Rambhau Mhalgi School run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were rushed to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital and Research Centre on Wednesday when they complained of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming the midday meal at their school.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director of the hospital, said, “On Wednesday, 22 students were rushed to our hospital after they complained of vomiting, nausea and dizziness. Of all, only one was critical and was admitted to our intensive care unit. Besides this, four were admitted and rest were treated at the outpatient department and later, discharged.”

The incident happened at 10:30am after the students consumed the ‘khichdi’ provided by the school authorities. The students belonged to Classes 8, 9 and 10. Even the school principal Sampada Kirkole, was reported sick after she tasted the food and was treated on an immediate basis at the same hospital.

Lalwani said, “All the students are stable now.”

The Poshan Aahar Seva Sanghatana of Pune district asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to investigate the matter and take action against those responsible.

Shyam Sasane, president of the association, said, “We wrote to the PMC on Wednesday and have asked them to take strict action against the employees who provided food to the students of Rambhau Mhalgi school.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 21:12 IST