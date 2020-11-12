23-year-old Pune youth murdered in Dattawadi

pune

A 23-year-old youth was murdered by two unidentified men at Dattawadi, on the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place on a road near Ambil Odha (stream) area of Dattawadi when the victim identified as Raju Bhalchandra Yashwad was returning home. He was accosted by two youths who stopped him on the road and attacked him with sharp weapons.

The local residents present on the spot informed the police after which the night patrol team arrived on the scene and took the victim to Sassoon Hospital in an emergency ambulance.

He died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital, said police.

Police inspector Ram Rajmane said that a case related to murder has been lodged against two unidentified accused and investigation is underway. “We are recording the statement of people who were present at the spot during the incident and will soon arrest the culprits,” he said.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder) has been lodged against two accused at Dattawadi police station.