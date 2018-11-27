24 teams from across country to battle in Rotary club cricket tourney

Twenty-four teams from around the nation of affiliated Rotary districts will be seen in action during the international fellowship of cricket loving Rotarians cricket tournament.

The tourney is organised by Rotary district 3131 and to be played at various grounds in the city including, Poona Club. Deccan Gymkhana, PYC Hindu gymkhana and Nehru Stadium, from November 30-2.

The tournament will be played on knockout basis. Six groups of four teams will be formed and each team will play a minimum of three matches.

All matches will be played with white leather balls; 15 overs per inning format.

Teams: Haryana RID 3080, Thane Thunders, Pimpri Panthers, Kovai Rockers, Rajgad Warriors, Chennai Thalaivas, 3k Tamil Thalaivars, Gentlemen XI, Pune Winners, Bengaluru Royals, Eastern Knights, Khumbhkonam, Chennai Machans, Bengaluru Bulls, Kochi Tuskers, Hyderabad Hurricanes, Chennai Gurus, Nashik Evershine, Mumbai Elite Warriors, Rising Stars Kolhapur, Chennai Singhams, Hassan, Rotary Fireball Nagpur and Mid-town Warriors Sangli.

Panthers, Stallions, Skaylarks, Tigers...

GSC Panthers, R Stallions, Aryan Skaylarks and the Tigers registered wins in their league encounters in the PYC premier league at the PYC Cricket ground on Monday. In the first league match, Aryan Skylarks put up 66 runs losing 6 wickets in six overs. Jaydeep Godbole was the top scorer with 31 runs in 12 balls.

Skylark bowlers restricted Super Lions to 53 runs to set up a 130run win. Then, Tigers thrashed Truspace Jaguars by seven wickets, while R Stallions scored a seven- wicket win over Gokhale Synergy Cobras.

In another match GSC Panthers beat Red Bulls by five wickets.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 16:55 IST