250 lockdown violations recorded in Pune; 230 vehicles seized

250 lockdown violations recorded in Pune; 230 vehicles seized

pune Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

At least 253 cases of lockdown violations and 236 vehicle seizures were recorded in the city on the first day of the 10-day lockdown on Tuesday, according to information provided by the police.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city police had issued orders prohibiting assembly as well as vehicle movement during the lockdown. The Pune police have established 103 nakabandi points during the day and 55 during the night for the coming days, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Pune.

Of the 253 cases, 149 were recorded from Zone 3 of Pune police. However, of 236 vehicle seizures, 190 were seized from Zone 1 of Pune police.

“There is a lot of process involved this time because it is not a complete lockdown. It took up a lot of time to check the letters and permissions required. Each person at the nakabandi point has now been given list as to what is allowed and what needs to be checked. The violations were by people who came out of their houses even though they were aware that they were not supposed to. The reasons given by them were not justified in the order,” said Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 of Pune police.

Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 remained unavailable for comment. However, senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station said that the cases were in the process of being registered at his police station at 6:30pm indicating at an increased number of cases and vehicle seizures from the area.

Zone-3 consists of Kothrud, Warje, Alankar, Sinhgad road, Dattawadi areas of Pune while Zone 1 includes Faraskhana, Vishrambaug, Shivajinagar, Deccan, Khadak areas.

“We tried not to file cases against people who were heading to work, but did not have a letter as it is the first day of the lockdown. We have also booked the owner of a grocery shop which was open,” said senior police inspector Deepak lagad of Deccan police station.

Besides vehicle seizures, and lockdown violation, there were 73 warning notices issued to people for coming out of their houses without a reason and 31 cases registered for not wearing masks.

