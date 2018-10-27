26-yr-old woman abducted, molested by four men in car in Pune

A 26-year-old woman working as an event manager was allegedly kidnapped and molested by four men near a petrol station on Spine Road in Hinjewadi in Pune on Thursday night, police said.

According to Hinjewadi police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm, when the woman was walking from her office towards her hostel on the deserted Spine Road.

Investigating officer, sub inspector LL Gavari said, according to the woman, four persons accosted her and dragged inside an Innova car and sped away. They molested her inside the car for about 20-30 minutes. She managed to jump out from the car when it slowed near a speed breaker. In the process, she suffered minor injuries on her head. The accused then fled in the car.

After the woman reported the incident on Friday night, police visited the area around the Indian Oil petrol station and questioned local residents and shop owners. The woman also identified the spot where she escaped from the car, police said.

A complaint has been registered against the unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 363 (kidnapping) and other sections.

