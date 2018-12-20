28-year-old man arrested for store voyeurism in Pune

Imran Zakir Peerzade, 28, a resident of Mithanagar, Kondhwa, has been arrested for peeping into the changing room of the Factory outlet sale store on MG road, while a female customer was inside.

Peerzade works at the store as a helper and the complaint was filed by a 25-year-old law student from Pimpri , who alleged that he was peeping inside the changing room as she was trying on a piece of clothing on Wednesday. Peerzade was arrested and produced in Lashkar court on Wednesday.

"It is not a big store. The changing room is compact. When the girl was changing, she saw the shadow of the boy who looked like he was keeping a bunch of clothes in a corner. When she bent forward, she saw that he was peeking inside the room," said senior police inspector Chandrakant Bhosale of Lashkar police station, adding, “We had five witnesses. We filed a charge sheet and asked the chief magistrate to take it up for trial at the soonest. This prevents pending work."

A case under Section 354(c) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Police sub inspectorJG Panhale of Lashkar police station is investigating.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:38 IST