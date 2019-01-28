28-year-old murdered in broad daylight on Pune’s Sinhagad road

A 28-year-old man was killed in the broad daylight near a shopping complex on Sinhagad road on Sunday, police officials said. The deceased man has been identified as Rohit Salvi whose remains were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

Salvi was hit multiple times with a sharp, long blade by a group of unidentified people. He sustained severe injuries on his head and other parts of the body from the sharp weapons.The incident happened at the footsteps of a wine shop in the shallow basement across Fun Time movie theatre located in Anandnagar on Sinhagad road. The police are on a lookout for the group of around four men who are accused in the incident.

The incident happened around 3:30 pm, sending shock waves among bystanders.

Senior police officers including Mangesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 and senior police inspector Sardar Patil visited the spot.

“There were injury marks visible on the victims face but the body looked intact. Further details are awaited,” said Mangesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, zone-3 who was present on the spot. The police have completed the panchanama and were in the process of registering a complaint at Sinhagad road police station.

The incident brought back memories of yet another gory case from Katraj. In October 2015, a man beheaded his wife and walked away with her head with an axe in one hand and wife’s head in another in Katraj. The accused, Ramu Chavan, who worked as a watchman in a housing society in Katraj area, allegedly killed his 45-year-old wife, Sonubai, after suspecting an illicit relationship between her and their son-in-law.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 12:16 IST