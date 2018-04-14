3,000 Ivy Estate families in Pune find themselves parched with no water for ten days

The 3,000 families living in the plush Ivy Estate in Wagholi are facing their worst ordeal as the society faces a severe water scarcity, with no water being released into the Bhima river near Wagholi from the Bhama Ashkhed dam.

The gated community is completely dependent on water provided by the Kolte Patil Developers Ltd through a water pipeline project at Bhima river connected to a water treatment plant setup inside Ivy Estate. Kolte Patil promised 24x7 water supply to the customers, claimed the residents and the same was also mentioned on the developers’ website.

Santosh Krishna, board member, Ivy Apartments and Villas Association, Wagholi, said, “Residents have paid Rs 32 per square feet to Rs 50 per square feet since 2014 to Kolte Patil developers towards infrastructure cost for the pipeline laid out by the builder from Bhima river. In addition, all societies in Ivy Estate are paying water consumption/operation cost of Rs 32 per kilo litre a day (KLD) through out the year.”

The daily affairs of Ivy Estate are managed by a federation team (Regensis Facility Management System - RFMS) a sister firm of Kolte Patil Developers.

Santosh Ekhande of Regensis Facility Management System – ( RFMS) denied the allegations leveled against the facility and said, “We have commissioned a 12-km special water supply pipeline from the river bed to the township. Water has not been released into the river from Bhama Ashked dam due to some dispute with the villagers. We have been giving 24-hour water to the residents which has now been reduced to only one hour. Everybody knows that Wagholi has serious water issues. This is not a lifetime issue and people must have patience. We have committed to the residents that we will supply water and have fulfilled our promise. What can we do when there is no water in the river. The entire river bed has gone dry,” he said.

The affected residents alleged that the federation failed to inform the societies about the water crisis in advance and subsequent shutdown of water distribution. Water is an essential necessity and it is highly illegal to stop a basic need of life, the residents claimed.

Ivy Apartments (one of the societies in Ivy Estate) in particular, with over 750 flats, requires approximately four lakh litres per day on an average, which is equal to 40 tankers of 10,000 litres each. The tanker cost is approximately three times higher than that of the pipeline water consumption, the residents maintained.

According to Krishna, tanker owners have seen water scarcity as a great opportunity to exploit us with exorbitant rates. In addition, the tankers are not available on time and result in a drought-like situation for the whole of Ivy Estate, especially Ivy Apartments.

Committee members are spending sleepless nights arranging tankers, but have not been able to meet the overall requirement as the supply is less, said the residents.

They allege tanker water was not suitable for drinking and has resulted in illness among children and elderly people already.

As Kolte Patil has the liability to provide water to all societies in Ivy Estate, it is the job of the builder to arrange water through other sources - be it tankers too. This situation has only benefited the already growing tanker mafia in Wagholi, they claimed.

“Kolte Patil developers has, so far, neither responded with a possible date of water resumption nor has it responded to bearing the water tanker costs. All they have done so far is cheating and deceiving residents stating it is not their issue. To make the situation even worse, Kolte Patil has been misguiding customers/residents by blaming it on the society committees,” Krishna alleged.