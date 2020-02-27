3 builders booked for cheating reserved category coop members in land-for-flats deal

pune

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:11 IST

A case of cheating, voluntarily causing hurt and atrocity was registered against three Pune builders by the city police, based on a complaint lodged by an employee of the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The complaint was lodged by Sudesh Babulal Sarwan, 57, a resident of Camp. Sarwan, along with 10 others, are part of a cooperative of backward class employees, said police.

“They belong to the Walmiki community. The land was given to them by PMC. They say that the builder had promised them houses, but the houses were never delivered,” said senior police inspector Pramod Patki of Koregaon Park police station.

In 1996, the three developers, were given 21,600 square feet land in Sangamwadi for development.

On the piece of land, 11 flats were promised to 11 people from the cooperative - four flats were to be built by the first builder; five by the second; and two by the third.

The complaint states that the development’s name was changed to Kasiya Court Housing Society and over the next few years, two flats were handed over to the chairman of the society, not a member of the cooperative.

In 2010, when asked about possession of the four flats, the builder allegedly insulted the complainant based on his caste and told him that the four flats were already handed over to a co-builder.

The co-builder, who now owed nine flats in the society, agreed to sell the flats and give Rs 43,75,000 to the cooperative members, the complaint claims.

He gave Rs 17,50,000 until 2012 and then, he passed away. His brothers then took over the project and failed to give possession of the flats to the complainants or the balance of the agreed sum of money.

On December 8, 2019, the complainant found out that the builders had given the flats out on rent. On December 22, 2019, the two brothers also allegedly assaulted Sarwan and his son.

Therefore, a case under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indain Penal Code along with Section 3(1) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered against three builders.

The case will be investigated by assistant commissioner of police Ravindra Rasal of Lashkar division of Pune police.