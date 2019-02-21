3 dead, 8 injured in collapse at under-construction temple near Pimpri-Chinchwad

Three workers were killed and eight were injured after a concrete slab at a temple under construction in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, collapsed on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Mantosh Sanjeet Das, 30; Premchand Shibu Rajkar, 35, both natives of West Bengal and Siddama Pujari, 35, a resident of Khadki, were moved to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

“By the time we reached the spot, ambulances were called and the workers were moved to hospitals,” said Prasad Dhondiba Chavan, fire officer of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade.

“The corporation does not fund or enable construction of religious places. Therefore, this must have been a private project. The contractor has been called to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital to complete the police panchnama,” said Dilip Gawade, ward officer, PCMC, who visited the accident site.

“We do not have the contractor with us yet. We are investigating details of the contractor, the site owner and other information,” said Prabhakar Shinde, senior police inspector, Sangvi police station.

“The construction work had been underway since the past four-five months and a pooja (prayer) was performed at the temple on Tuesday. We do not know who the builder is,” said Satya Bhosale, 21, a resident of the area, who informed the fire brigade about the accident.

Those who were grievously injured have been taken to the Aundh hospital.

A post-mortem of the deceased was performed at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital before handing their bodies to the family members.

The police completed the panchnama of the incident after several hours, after which a case has been registered.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:44 IST