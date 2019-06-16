3 held, juvenile apprehended for ransacking BJP corporator’s office in Pune

The office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Varsha Sathe was ransacked and party men were beaten up by four men at the Bibvewadi office, on Friday morning.

Her husband Bhimrao Sathe (42), a resident of Katraj-Kondhwa road lodged a complaint with the Bibvewadi police regarding the same. He stated that four men entered the office of the corporator at 11 am when some of their party men were sitting inside the office.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) the accused threatened the corporator’s husband including Varsha with dire consequence, ransacked the office furniture, and broke the glass of the cabin. They also said that will not spare anybody and fled on their two-wheelers.

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Basveshwar Anand Khyale (24), Kiran Baban Jadhav (32 and Mangesh Ramesh Hande (24).

All the three have been arrested besides; a juvenile who has been apprehended.

The police have also recovered the weapons used in the crime (ransacking) and booked the accused under IPC 143,147,148, 452, 323, 506 (offences against public tranquillity).

Police sub-inspector PM Waghmare who is the investigating officer in the case said that the accused resorted to violence over some enmity and took law in their hands.

“We have arrested them and investigations are on to find out what triggered the incident,” he said.

On Thursday (June 13) unidentified persons had opened fire at elected member Jikki alias Vishal Khandelwal of BJP at Dehu road.

Khandelwal, who was elected on a BJP ticket, was shook when the bullet grazed past his hand and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:00 IST