37th Senior National Rowing Championship that will commence in Pune to feature India’s best

439 rowers around the country will be seen in action at the 37th Senior National Rowing Championship at Army Rowing Node (ARN) in College of Military Engineering (CME) campus from Tuesday.

It will be an opportunity for national rowers to showcase their talent as good performance can earn them a place in national selection camp for 2019 world rowing championship.

The 2019 World Rowing Championship will be held at Linz Ottensheim, Austria from August 25 to September 1.

“All rowers have a good chance to show their skills. National Rowing Championship has always been a special event as good performance can earn rowers a place in national camp,” said Colonel PVR Subramanian, organising secretary of the event.

Army rowers Dattu Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh who gold medal in Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in 2018 will be not be seen in action during the national event

“We need to manage the workload since the season is long and all these medal winners get direct entry into national camps so there is no meaning in stressing their body,” said Subramanian.

In the absence of Asian Games medals winners, other rowers from the army will have a chance to prove their mettle.

“It is not like Datu Bhokanal and Swaran Singh are god and once they have won the medal and no one can beat them. My advice to every rower is to become best and try to beat all,” added Subramanian.

Mixed rowing event

It will be the first time that mixed event will be included in senior nationals championship.

“There will be only one mixed event at the national championship-Mixed Doubles Sculls over 500 meters,” said Subramanian.

Mixed events in rowing are yet to be introduced in International events.

