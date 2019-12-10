e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
38 foreigners deported from Pune in 2019

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:06 IST
H T Correspondent
The Pune police deported 38 foreign nationals so far this year.

Foreigners who faced action, included students overstaying their visa tenure due to poor academic performance; without registration or involved in anti-social and criminal activities.

In 2019, the FRO (Foreigners Registration Office) found that there were 25 criminal cases involving foreigners. The deported foreigners were from African nations, Iran, Afghanistan and a woman from the United States who had assaulted a lady doctor in a burkha.

FRO incharge police inspector Milind Gaikwad said that apart from deporting foreigners involved in various crimes, the FRO had also launched a special drive to trace foreigners who were overstaying in the city and without registration.

