56-year-old with diabetes, hypertension battles Covid-19; returns home in two weeks

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:53 IST

A 56-year-old women who experienced bouts of fever, vomiting and cough has finally recovered of Covid-19 despite being diabetic and facing hypertension. She was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on April 8 and tested positive for Covid-19. After receiving round the clock care for two weeks, she has made a steady recovery and was discharged on April 24 .

“On arrival, the patient’s blood sugar and blood pressure was spiralling out of control, and her flu-like symptoms seemed to be getting worse. Moreover, she had an abnormally high heart rate (tachycardia) along with a rapid, shallow respiratory rate. Looking at her condition, we thought she would require artificial ventilation soon. We immediately administered her with high oxygen supply to stabilise her and prevent any serious deterioration,” said Dr Kapil Zirpe, director and HOD - Neuro Trauma Unit, Ruby Hall Clinic.

“A diagnostic test revealed that the patient was suffering from pneumonia. Our suspicions were confirmed when her results returned positive for Covid-19. Our priority was to keep her blood sugar under control and regulate her oxygen supply. Over the course of the next five days, her requirement for oxygen reduced and she was gradually weaned off increased oxygen delivery. Close monitoring over the next few days ensured her condition improved and she didn’t need ventilator support at all. We are very happy to say that she is currently doing well and has been discharged as of today,” said Dr Zirpe.

Speaking about her treatment, the hospital authorities said they followed the guidelines laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research. This was owing to the fact that the patient had already come into contact with a confirmed Covid case. “Our isolation frontline warriors — Dr Sushil Yadav and team did a commendable job while quarantining the patient. This case was all the more challenging for our doctors because the patient had pre-existing comorbidities,” said Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Mr. Bomi Bhote, CEO, Ruby Hall Clinic concluded, “This is wonderful news and a testament to all our doctors and staff who have been working night and day to care for our patients. She has been the only Covid-19 patient to be admitted to the hospital and her prompt recovery is indeed heartening. At Ruby Hall Clinic, we are working hard to give patients the best care we can and we’re confident that we’ll tide through this pandemic successfully.”