e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 60 train coaches in Pune converted into Covid isolation cabins await patients

60 train coaches in Pune converted into Covid isolation cabins await patients

These coaches are currently kept at the Pune railway division’s Ghorpadi coach repair factory.

pune Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:10 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Pune railway division had converted 60 coaches with a capacity of 1,080 beds into isolation wards earlier in April.
The Pune railway division had converted 60 coaches with a capacity of 1,080 beds into isolation wards earlier in April.(HT PHOTO)
         

In a bid to fight against the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic the Pune railway division had converted 60 coaches with a capacity of 1,080 beds into isolation wards earlier in April. However, these coaches are lying unused amid positive cases surge close to 10,000-mark.

These coaches are fully equipped to admit and treat the Covid patients, but are currently not in use. “We have converted 60 coaches into a quarantine facility with 18 beds in each coach. Whenever Pune district administration will need it we will hand it over to them for use,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway.

These coaches are currently kept at the Pune railway division’s Ghorpadi coach repair factory.

Though the district administration has maintained that there is no bed shortage, there have been cases when Covid-19 patients were denied admission by hospitals.

In one of such cases Pune municipal commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad on June 5 had issued a show-cause notice to Poona Hospital and Research Centre for denying treatment to two patients on June 4.

To address complaints related to overcharging the patients and denial of treatment at hospitals, the administration has constituted a committee under Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Ram said, “As of now we do not have any shortage of beds in the Pune district and whenever required we will use these isolation railway coaches. There are no plans as such yet to take these coaches, as it will also need a space to park, additional infrastructure and medical staff.”

Recently, Pune divisional commissioner has also launched a new real-time dashboard ‘Covid care Software’ through which real-time data of availability of beds in the district can be viewed.

Facilities in the isolation coaches

-Non-AC sleeper coaches have been used to make these isolation cabins, while one Indian style toilet is converted into a bathing room. It is equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser.

-Both middle berths are removed in each cabin. Extra bottle holders are provided in each cabin for holding medical equipment, two for each berth. Extra three peg coat hooks, two per cabin are provided and the windows are covered with mosquito nets among other facilities.

-The first cabin near the bathing room is provided with two hospital or plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight berth cabins can be screened off. This cabin will be used as a store and paramedics area.

-Two oxygen cylinders are also provided by the medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin is provided.

tags
top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In