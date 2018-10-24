Pune police arrests 61-yr-old for sexual assault of a 8-year-old girl

A 61-year-old man belonging to a dominant upper caste in Saswad was arrested for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl from a lower caste family.

The complaint was registered at the Saswad police station on October 22, by the victims’ grandfather. “As per a government resolution and supreme court rules, we cannot reveal the name of the accused,” said police inspector Mugutrao Patil of Saswad police station who is investigating the case.

“We arrested him immediately after the case was registered and took him into police custody,” he added.

The 8-year-old told her parents that the man had sexually assaulted her on the first day of Diwali in 2017 as well. On September 9, the man took her to his house in Purandar around 12 noon and sexually assaulted her.

The 61-year-old man and the family of the survivor are farmers. The man also threatened the child into not telling anyone about the incident.The girl and the man, who is in police custody, will undergo medical tests as per the procedure in sexual assault cases.

A case under relevant subsections of Section 376 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian penal code (IPC) along with Section 4, 6, 8, 10 of protection of children against sexual offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 and sections 3(1)(11), 3(1)(12) of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:14 IST