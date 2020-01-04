63rd Maharashtra Kesari: I am fit and ready to defend the title, says Bala Rafiq Shaikh

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 17:29 IST

The mystery surrounding Bala Rafiq Shaikh’s participation in the 63rd edition of Maharashtra Kesari was finally lifted on Saturday, when he presented himself for the medical check-up and weight examination at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

“I am fit and ready to defend the title. Reports about my injury, fever and non-participation in the event, are rumours,” said Shaikh.

In the last edition, Shaikh defeated Abhijit Katke 11-3 to claim the title at Jalna in 2018.

“The preparation has been good this time as well. I am confident of giving a good performance. After winning the title, I worked on improving my skills over the past one year,” added Shaikh who is from Khadaki, Solapur district and currently trains at Hanuman Akhada under the coach Ganesh Dangat and Ganesh Dhule.

For the 27-year-old, the challenge in the competition will be local favourite Abhijit Katke who is in good form after winning a silver in the Senior National Wrestling Championship.

“Katke is a very good wrestler. Recently, he delivered an excellent performance. My aim is to perform my best,” added Shaikh who will be competing in mud.

Wrestlers like Sikander Shaikh of Washim, Sagar Birajdar (Latur), Vilas Dohifode (Sangli) and Maruti Jadhav will be also seen in action in the mud category.

“Maharashtra wrestlers are performing good on the mat these days. The performance has improved in every category (from senior to junior),” added Shaikh who had not competed any tournament in 2019.

“I will soon take a call on whether I want to participate in other tournaments (other than Kesari) or not,” added Shaikh.

Bio:

Name: Bala Rafiq Shaikh

Age: 27

Talim: Hanuman Akhada

Coaches: Ganesh Dangat and Ganesh Dhule

Category: Maharashtra Kesari Weight Category

Quote:

Performance of Maharashtra wrestlers has improved on the mat. Currently, we have good bunch of wrestlers.