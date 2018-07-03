6th uterine transplant to be performed at Pune-based hospital on July 15

Following the success of five uterine transplants, a sixth transplant is scheduled to be performed at a city-based hospital on July 15. In another development, the second recipient completed her first trimester of pregnancy recently.

Doctors at a Pune hospital had conducted two consecutive uterine transplants on May 18 and May 19 last year. The first recipient of the womb transplant was a woman from Solapur who was born without a uterus. The second womb transplant was successfully performed on a woman from Vadodara who was suffering from Asherman’s Syndrome (scar tissue in the uterus).

According to doctors at the Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute (GCLI), where the transplants were carried out, following the success of the first two uterine transplants, a third uterine transplant was carried out in January this year on a 23-year-old woman from Karnataka, who had congenital absence of uterus. Apart from this, two more uterine transplants were performed in April this year.

Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, medical director of Pune’s Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute (GCLI), where the sixth uterine transplant would be performed, said, "The woman is from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and is 26 years old. She is married for three years now and was born without a uterus."

Dr Puntambekar said that the donor for the 26-year-old is her mother who is 48 years old.

"We have received permission from the Sassoon General Hospital for carrying out the transplant. This would be the sixth uterine transplant that would be performed at the hospital. Apart from this, four more transplants are likely to be performed at the Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute this year, taking the total number of uterine transplants to 10," he added.

When asked about the recipient of the second womb transplant, Dr Puntambekar said, "The recipient of the second uterine transplant is currently four months pregnant. An elective cesarean would be performed during the 2nd or 3rd week of November after she completes around 36 weeks. During the transplant the nerves are not transplanted and hence, there would be no labour pain and cesarean would be essential."

Recipient of India’s first womb transplant, who underwent an embryo transfer in February this year, remained pregnant for five weeks, but underwent an abortion in the sixth week.

Dr Puntambekar said that she has undergone an embryo transfer two weeks ago and a pregnancy test would be conducted on July 6.

Speaking about the other three women who underwent uterine transplants, Dr Puntambekar said, "Following the success of the first two uterine transplants, the third was performed in January while two more women underwent transplants in April. All these three have been menstruating normally which shows that the transplant has been successful."