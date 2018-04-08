88 per cent of RTS applications have been responded to and disposed off on time, says Swadheen Kshatriya

Eighty-eight per cent of applications received by the government of Maharastra under the Right to Service (RTS) Act, 2015, have been disposed off in the stipulated time, said Swadheen Kshatriya, chief commissioner for RTS act.

Delivering a lecture on the benefits of the RTS act, he said, “The Right to Service Act, 2015, has been brought in to ensure accountability to the citizens of the state. We believe in transparency and the RTS act, besides increasing accountability to the citizens is also our step towards transparent governance.”

Describing RTS Act as a paradigm shift, he said 88 per cent of the applications received by the Maharashtra government of Maharashtra since the inception of the act has been disposed of in stipulated time.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the National Society for Clean Cities where he enlightened the citizens on the benefits of the RTS act. In his opening remarks, Satish Khot, former president of NSCC said the RTS Act holds tremendous significance for the citizens

The Maharashtra Right to Services Act came into force on April 28, 2015.

It aims to provide the delivery of transparent, efficient and timely public services to the eligible persons in the state of Maharashtra and to bring transparency and accountability in the departments and agencies of the government and other public authorities providing public services.

“To ensure the on-time delivery of all the complaints, in the RTS act 2015, there is a provision of penalising the officers for every wilful delay or arbitrary rejections of the applications. The designated officers and the first appellate authority can be penalised with a minimum of Rs 500 to a maximum of Rs 5,000.”

Since 2015, a total of 126, 50,800 applications were received. Out of which 1,21, 58,501 applications have already been disposed of, added Kshatriya.

Kundalik Karkar, RTS activist and founder of Pune based NGO Deepstambh said, “Although the success rate of the RTS is commendable, there are some areas where the government needs to give additional focus. While the government capitalises on the number of applications disposed, it refrains away from sharing any details of the applications which are not disposed or were disposed in the stipulated time”.

He further added, “The main motto behind the RTS act was to create a discipline amongst the administration enabling them a time-bound action. However, by not taking action on the officers of the concerned departments, the main agenda behind the RTS act itself shades away”.