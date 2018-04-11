9-year-old Pune boy drowns in canal, search for body on

A nine-year-old boy drowned in the canal near Empress Botanical Garden in the city on Wednesday afternoon. The boy was identified as Somnath More, a resident of Lakshminagar in Yerawada.

Hadapsar fire brigade officials’ search for the boy’s body has not been successful.

"The boy's brother told us that they were swimming together in the canal. While swimming, he said Somnath lost his breath and could not swim further. We looked for him in the water but could not find his body," said fire officer Dattatray Chaudhury of Hadapsar police station.

Somnath's 12-year-old brother told their mother Sarika More about the incident immediately after it happened. She rushed to the spot and informed the police who called for the fire brigade's help. Sarika's husband passed away a few years ago and she worked as a house help in order to make ends meet, according to fire officials.

"In the morning or afternoon, we may find the body downstream near Hadapsar. Usually, in such a case, the body surfaces after 24 hours," said officer Chaudhury.

Officials of Lashkar police station, fire brigade officials and local corporator Umesh Gaikwad rushed to the spot. The police are awaiting for the search of the body to end in order to register the child's death.