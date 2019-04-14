9th World Marathi Sahitya meet to be held in Cambodia

The 9th World Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held at Angkor Wat, Cambodia, from August 25 to 29.

The theme for this year’s marathi literary meet is archaeology. Organised by World Marathi Parishad, 250 people have already registered for it.

“The reason for choosing Angkor Wat is that there is lot of Hindu philosophy in the temples. Many such temples built in the 12th and 13th centuries hold stories about how a Hindu King Surya Varman built these temples,” said Nilesh Gaikwad, president, World Marathi Parishad in a press conference.

This meet will be held in collaboration with Shivsangh Pratishthan.

Earlier meets have been held in Andaman, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Mauritius, Bhutan, Bali and Dubai.

“The idea is to connect with Maharashtrians across the global, and open the world of Marathi literature to the people,” said Gaikwad.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:31 IST