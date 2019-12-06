Accused rapists killed in Hyderabad police ‘encounter’: Praise for police, legal experts cautious

pune

Dec 06, 2019

The husband of a Pune techie, who was raped and killed in 2009, congratulated the Hyderabad police for the encounter of the four accused in the recent rape and killing of a woman veterinarian.

Four men, who were accused of raping and killing a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the police on Friday morning.

“I feel the action will send a loud and clear message to perverts. I would like to congratulate the Hyderabad police,” he said. The man’s wife, who worked for an IT company in Pune’s Kharadi area, was raped and brutally killed on October 7, 2009.

“Though the Pune court in 2017, awarded the death sentence to the three accused - Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam, the case is pending with the Bombay High Court. So in a way, we have not received justice as yet. I am planning to write to the Maharashtra government asking it to expedite the entire process so that the case reaches its closure,” he said.

The “encounter” has garnered a mixed response.

Asim Sarode, a prominent lawyer from the city said, “The response received regarding the encounter from the society is insensitive. Endorsing human rights violation from the police is setting a wrong trend and such precedence are a threat to existence of judicious society.

“Rape is a heinous crime, so every person who is an offender needs to be punished, but who will award the punishment and what shall be the process of punishment is well established by law. I think it is a failure of judicial machinery and hence judicial emergency needs to be declared and some plan is required to be initiated so that victims of sexual crimes shall get quick justice by following due process of law.”

Suresh Khoade, former inspector general Pune police said that it is the duty of the police to record the offence, collect evidence and send the chargesheet to the court. The prosecution can then prove the case in court, which is an independent body and the police have no control on its decisions.

“It is up to the court to convict or acquit the accuse in the case. Prima facie, it seems that the Hyderabad police have exceeded their limits. Giving police the authority to decide the fate of a case will prove harmful in the future. Such encounters should not happen without the support of the senior police officials and the people’s representative which is the cabinet,” added Khoade.