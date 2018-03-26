Ahmednagar courier bomb: No leads in anti-terrorism squad probe

A week after the explosion of a parcel at a courier agency in Ahmednagar, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), probing the case, have made no headway in the case.

The ATS has interrogated five people, who were all later released.

The ATS has not ruled out the terror angle, even as the agency is now investigating the company that is distributor for the radio which exploded in the courier agency’s office, senior officials said.

The explosion on the evening of March 20 in the Maliwada area of Ahmednagar left two employees of the courier agency seriously injured.

Suhas Warke, depuy inspector general, ATS, said,“There are no leads so far in the investigation. We called in some people for inquiry, but no one has been detained or arrested so far. We cannot reveal any more information on security concerns.”

Another official, who requested anonymity, said the investigation is now being centred on the distributor of the radio which was dispatched to the courier agency as a parcel meant for Sanjay Nahar, founder of Pune-based non-government organisation (NGO) Sarhad, which runs a school in Pune for Kashmiri students.

The ATS has already interrogated one of the radio distributors from Ahmednagar, though officials declined to share more information.

The Nashik unit of the ATS is the lead investigation agency.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, inspector general (IG) Nashik range, said over the phone, “The crude bomb inside the parcel was meant for Sanjay Nahar. We have transferred the case to Nashik ATS and hey are investigating the terror angle among other possibilities with our local police continuing to assist them.”

On Monday, Nahar along with public prosecutor Asim Sarode visited Ahmednagar and met the injured persons. “The explosion of parcel meant for me is an attack on my institution and the government which is trying to bring peace in Kashmir,” said Nahar.